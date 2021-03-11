Skip to Content
Bend
By
Published 7:59 pm

Bend women build toy business to promote equal representation for children

downsyndrome doll little wonder & co

'It's really important to us that children can have a doll that looks like them'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Nicole Ybarrondo and Sheila Correa of Bend wanted the best for their children, but struggled to find eco-friendly and naturally sourced toys on the market. So they decided to take it upon themselves to start a company -- out of their own homes -- and sell such products.

But their business, Little Wonder & Co., actually was started with a bigger goal in mind -- to remind everyone that "Representation Matters," as their slogan says.

Their most popular, and arguably most important products are about two dozen dolls with a variety of backgrounds and challenges, ranging from ones with African or Asian descent to those with Down syndrome.

"It's really important to us that children can have a doll that looks like them," Ybarrondo told NewsChannel 21 Thursday.

The wonderful reaction one little girl had to just such a gift went viral on TikTok.

NewsChannel 21's Max Goldwasser got a first-hand look at their operation. He'll have more details, First at 10 on Fox.

Business / Central Oregon / News / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Max Goldwasser

Max Goldwasser is a reporter and producer for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Max here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content