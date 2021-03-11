Through the ashes: Mtn. View’s game-winning baseball escapes fire

Bend

Fire damaged team shed, but special ball escaped with a little more character

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A historic comeback for the Mountain View Cougars baseball team back in 2018 was immortalized on a team ball. Every player and coach signed the game ball, which this week gained more character, in an unfortunate way.

The Cougars were down 13- 0 in the final inning, but managed to score 14 runs and win the game with a walk-off hit from then junior Shandon Malikowski.

The game ball was heavily damaged in a fire on Tuesday night at the baseball team's locker room and storage shed, traced to a failed electric wall heater.

"This was a building were lineups were made, bonds were formed, tears were shed and victories were celebrated," Sarah Malikowski said in an e-mail to NewsChannel 21.

Fire crews were on scene quickly and were able to save the team's gear from the blaze, which broke out about a half-hour after practice concluded.

