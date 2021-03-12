Bend resumes weekly road, traffic report as construction season ramps up

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend will be releasing a weekly road and traffic report each Friday during peak construction season to help members of our community plan the quickest, safest and most reliable routes to their destinations.

The weekly report is intended to provide information about various projects within City limits that impact public roadways.

After this announcement about the launch of the report, the city will distribute the report via a subscriber-only e-notification system. To receive the weekly report for the rest of the season, individuals must subscribe to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports, found under “news” at www.bendoregon.gov/enews.

Travelers can also check our interactive, online map at www.bendoregon.gov/traffic that will be regularly updated to show the current and upcoming projects that may create lane or road closures.

It will be another busy season, with road maintenance and construction, private development projects and other possible events that could require lane or road closures.

Here is your Weekly Road and Traffic Report for the Week of March 15-21

McClain Drive between NW Shevlin Park Road and NW Shevlin Meadow Drive for infrastructure installation, work began 11/30/20

SW Colorado – Columbia intersection – Closed for roundabout construction March 1st – mid-May. For information, visit www.bendoregon.gov/columbia-roundabouts Colorado Avenue between SW Emkay Drive (west) and SW Emkay (east) SW Columbia Avenue closed between SW Emkay Drive and SW Disk Drive

Desert Woods Neighborhood Extension Project – Roads closed for sewer main installation with local access, 3/8/21 - 5/31/21. For further information, visit www.bendoregon.gov/desertwoods East Lake Drive between Twin Lakes Loop and Newberry Drive Twin Lakes Loop Between SE 15th Street and Newberry Drive

SE Murphy Road between Country Club and Parrell Road for roadway widening and modernization, full road closure with local access and detours, November 2020 – Summer 2021. www.bendoregon.gov/murphyproject

US HWY 97 (Parkway) between Exit 135A and Exit 139 to Reed Market Road for ODOT overnight resurfacing, southbound lanes with detour onto US 97 Business Route (3rd Street). 3/15/21 - 5/15/21

US HWY 97 (Parkway) between Exit 139 and Exit 141 to Murphy Road for ODOT overnight resurfacing, southbound lanes with detour onto US 97 Business Route (3rd Street). 3/15/21 - 5/15/21

SW Simpson Avenue between SW 15th Street and SW 18th Street for right of way improvements, single lane closure with flagging, 3/15/21 - 5/1/21, 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors.

Contact: Kyle Thomas, Construction Manager, 541-323-8519, kthomas@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions: Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: www.bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: www.bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: www.bendoregon.gov/enews