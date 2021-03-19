City of Bend road and traffic report: Week of March 22-28

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Bend's road construction and traffic report for the week of March 22-28:

· NW Shevlin Park Road between NW Shevlin Bluffs Drive and NW Skyline Ranch Drive for infrastructure installation, lane shift into median with minimal disruption to traffic, 3/23/21 - 3/24/21, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

· NW York Drive between NW Clearwater Drive and NW Charbonneau Street for waterline removal and installation, full road closure with local access, 3/22/21 - 4/2/21McClain Drive between NW Shevlin Park Road and NW Shevlin Meadow Drive for infrastructure installation, work began 11/30/20

SW Colorado – Columbia intersection – Closed for roundabout construction beginning March 1st – mid-May. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/Columbia-roundabouts.

Colorado Avenue between SW Emkay Drive (west) and SW Emkay (east)

SW Columbia Avenue closed between SW Emkay Drive and SW Disk Drive

· Desert Woods Neighborhood Extension Project – Roads closed for Sewer main installation with local access, 3/8/21 - 5/31/21. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/desertwoods.

East Lake Drive between Twin Lakes Loop and Newberry Drive

Twin Lakes Loop Between SE 15th Street and Newberry Drive

· SE Murphy Road between Country Club and Parrell Road for roadway widening and modernization, full road closure with local access and detours, November 2020 – Summer 2021

· US HWY 97 between Exit 135A and Exit 139 to Reed Market Road for ODOT overnight resurfacing, southbound lanes with detour onto US 97 Business Route (3rd Street). 3/15/21 - 5/15/21

· US HWY 97 between Exit 139 and Exit 141 to Murphy Road for ODOT overnight resurfacing, southbound lanes with detour onto US 97 Business Route (3rd Street). 3/15/21 - 5/15/21

· SW Simpson Avenue between SW 15th Street and SW 18th Street for right of way improvements, single lane closure with flagging, 3/15/21 - 5/1/21, 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

· Newport Avenue at NW 10th Street for infrastructure installation, Night work with full road closure with detour, 3/21/21 - 4/13/21, 8 PM - 7 AM

· NW 10th Street at Newport Avenue for infrastructure installation, full road closure, 3/21/21 - 4/13/21

Future Road Closures:

NW Nashville Ave between NW Drake Road and NW Newport Ave for infrastructure installation, full road closure, starting 4/5/21

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors.

Contact: Kyle Thomas, Construction Manager

541-323-8519, kthomas@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions: Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: bendoregon.gov/enews