SW Bend road construction crew hits gas line; Simpson Avenue closed for hours

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A road construction crew struck a four-inch gas line in southwest Bend Monday afternoon, prompting a closure of Simpson Avenue, fire officials said.

Simpson Avenue was closed between 15th and 17th avenues due to the gas line break, reported around 2:45 p.m., Bend Fire Battalion Cjhief Trish Connolly said.

Cascade Natural Gas repair crews were on scene, but Connolly said around 3:20 p.m. that the road would remain closed for at least two hours.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area and use other routes.

The gas leak had not resulted in any evacuations, but people at a nearby Bend Park & Rec facility were advised to shelter in place.