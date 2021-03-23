ODOT paving, crossing project to close northbound Bend Parkway overnight

Bend

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- The next phase of a Bend Parkway paving and improvements project will shift northbound traffic onto Third Street overnight for the next few nights, ODOT said Tuesday.

Highway 97 northbound will be closed, starting at 8 p.m. nightly, from Murphy Road (Exit 141) to Reed Market Road (Exit 139) on Bend's south end, with all traffic diverted onto Third Street, rejoining the parkway at Reed Market.

The overnight detours are scheduled to end at 6 a.m., and will be in effect through Friday morning, officials said.

Along with more than six miles of paving, the $7.5 million, more than two-month project also includes 64 new ADA curb ramps and pedestrian crossing upgrades.