City of Bend seeks applicants for Accessibility Advisory Committee

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend is seeking applications for volunteers for the city's Accessibility Advisory Committee. The committee’s purpose is to assist and advise the city in making its programs, services, activities, and facilities accessible to Bend’s citizens.

Committee members shall have demonstrated interest, experience, and commitment to issues about accessibility. Attendance for a monthly meeting on the fourth Thursday is a minimum time requirement.

Members are appointed to a three-year term by the city manager. Applicants must be residents of the city of Bend.

For questions about serving as a COBAAC member, please contact the Accessibility Program at 541-693-2198 or accessibility@bendoregon.gov.

To apply, please fill out an application online or pick one up at City Hall (710 NW Wall Street, Bend, OR). Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, April 30.

After you have submitted your application, please email Kayla Duddy at kduddy@bendoregon.gov to inform her of your application submission and confirm it was received.

For more information about the City of Bend Accessibility Advisory Committee (COBAAC), visit the City of Bend Accessibility Advisory Committee webpage.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc. please contact Joshua Romero at 541-693-2185 or jromero@bendoregon.gov.