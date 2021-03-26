City of Bend road and traffic report: Week of March 29-April 4

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) - Here is the city of Bend's weekly road and traffic report for the week of March 29-April 4:

NW Skyliners – Mt Washington Intersection – Closed for roundabout reconstruction and pedestrian crossing updates from March 29th – April 23rd. For further information on this and future street preservation work, visit bendoregon.gov/government/departments/streets/street-operations/street-preservation-program.

NW 9th street between NW Portland Avenue and NW Ogden Avenue for potholing activities related to Newport Corridor project, full road closure with detour, 3/31/21, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

NW York Drive between NW Clearwater Drive and NW Charbonneau Street for waterline removal and installation, full road closure with local access, 3/22/21 - 4/2/21

McClain Drive between NW Shevlin Park Road and NW Shevlin Meadow Drive for infrastructure installation, work began 11/30/20

SW Colorado – Columbia intersection – Closed for Roundabout construction beginning March 1st – mid-May. Additional road closures related to closure listed below. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/Columbia-roundabouts. Colorado Avenue between SW Emkay Drive (west) and SW Emkay (east) SW Columbia Avenue closed between SW Emkay Drive and SW Disk Drive

Desert Woods Neighborhood Extension Project – Roads closed for Sewer main installation with local access, 3/8/21 - 5/31/21. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/desertwoods. East Lake Drive between Twin Lakes Loop and Newberry Drive Twin Lakes Loop Between SE 15th Street and Newberry Drive



SE Murphy Road between Country Club and Parrell Road for roadway widening and modernization, full road closure with local access and detours, November 2020 – Summer 2021

US HWY 97 between Exit 135A and Exit 139 to Reed Market Road for ODOT overnight resurfacing, southbound lanes with a detour onto US 97 Business Route (3rd Street). 3/15/21 - 5/15/21

US HWY 97 between Exit 139 and Exit 141 to Murphy Road for ODOT overnight resurfacing, southbound lanes with a detour onto US 97 Business Route (3rd Street). 3/15/21 - 5/15/21

SW Simpson Avenue between SW 15th Street and SW 18th Street for right of way improvements, full road closure with detour, 3/15/21 - 5/1/21

Newport Avenue at NW 10th Street for infrastructure installation, Night work with full road closure with detour, 3/21/21 - 4/13/21, 8 PM - 7 AM

NW 10th Street at Newport Avenue for infrastructure installation, full road closure, 3/21/21 - 4/13/21

Future Road Closures:

NW Nashville Ave between NW Drake Road and NW Newport Ave for infrastructure installation, full road closure, starting 4/5/21

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones.

