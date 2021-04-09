Oregon House passes bill making Juneteenth official state holiday

Bend

June 19 widely recognized as the day slavery in the US officially ended

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Riccardo Waites, the founder of the Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly, said Friday the Oregon House recognizing Juneteenth as a formal state holiday brings "legitimacy" to the day.

On Thursday, the Oregon House unanimously passed HB 2168 to officially recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday. The bill now moves to the Senate.

“I think it’s a really good step in the right direction," Waites told NewsChannel 21 on Friday. "It shows that Oregon as a state is looking for equality.”

In 2001, Oregon adopted Senate Joint Resolution 31, declaring June 19 as a day of observance.

Waites hopes the bill will pass in the Senate, educating Oregonians on the importance of the date.

“It’s important that people not of color understand that this is an important holiday for us," Waites said. "We welcome them to celebrate with us. It should be an American holiday for everyone, because that’s the day slavery really was ended.”

News release from Oregon House Democrats:

