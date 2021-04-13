Deschutes County Jail inmate hospitalized after heroin overdose

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man booked into the Deschutes County Jail on a felony warrant Tuesday afternoon told staff he had ingested a large dose of heroin and soon fell unconscious, prompting life-saving efforts and a trip to the hospital, sheriff’s deputies said.

The 28-year-old man was booked into the jail around 2:45 p.m. on a felony warrant for first-degree charges of criminal conspiracy, burglary and robbery, along with unlawful use of a weapon and a new charge of resisting arrest, Lt. William Bailey said.

Around 3:20 p.m., the man alerted jail staff he wasn’t feeling well, Bailey said. As deputies and jail medical staff began assessing him, he admitted to having ingested a large dose of heroin; soon after, he fell unconscious.

Deputies and jail medical staff began providing emergency medical care, including administering four doses of the opioid reversal drug Naloxone (Narcan), the lieutenant said.

Bend Fire medics were called and around 3:45 p.m. brought the man to St. Charles Bend. Bailey said he was in serious but stable condition.