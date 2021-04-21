Bend-La Pine Schools set graduation schedules, lay out options

Bend

Outdoors ceremonies planned, unless county drops into Extreme Risk COVID-19 category

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools have released a schedule for high school graduations in early June -- and expects to hold outdoor ceremonies, unless rising COVID-19 case counts move Deschutes County into the Extreme Risk category.

Here's the announcement sent to parents:

Graduation Plans

We know that graduation is on the minds of seniors and their families at this time of year, especially after all the hardships our students have faced throughout this pandemic. It’s on our minds, too. We’re excited to share our graduation plans with you -- mark your calendars!

Bend Senior High School: Thursday, June 3 at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 3 at 6:00 p.m. La Pine High School: Friday, June 4 at 6:00 p.m.

Friday, June 4 at 6:00 p.m. Summit High School: Saturday, June 5 at 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, June 5 at 11:00 a.m. Mountain View High School: Saturday, June 5 at 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 at 2:00 p.m. Bend Tech Academy at Marshall High School: Monday, June 7 at 6:00 p.m.

Monday, June 7 at 6:00 p.m. Skyline High School: Tuesday, June 8 at 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8 at 6:00 p.m. Realms High School: Wednesday, June 9 at 6:00 p.m.

If Deschutes County’s COVID-19 risk levels are Low, Moderate or High, Bend Senior, La Pine, Mountain View and Summit high schools will celebrate outside in their school stadiums, while Realms and Skyline high schools will celebrate outdoors at off-site locations.

If county metrics are in Extreme, all schools will celebrate with individual graduate ‘diploma walks,’ inside, as schools did last year. Bend Tech Academy at Marshall High School is planning for a diploma walk on campus, regardless of county metric level.

Each graduate will receive four tickets to their ceremony if county metrics are in Low or Moderate and three tickets if we are in High. Graduates will be limited to five guests for diploma walks.

County risk levels run on a two-week cycle. An announcement will be made during the week of May 17, after review of that week’s risk level, with final graduation plans (indoor or outdoor).

Having a more traditional, outdoor graduation event hinges entirely on the health of our community.

Deschutes County is currently in High Risk. Please join us in working hard to control the spread of COVID-19 and keep cases of COVID-19 at bay; wear a mask that fits well with no gaps, distance yourself from others, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, and get a vaccine when it's available to you.

More information will be made available to students and families directly from the school as graduation approaches.