Butler Market Rd.-Purcell Blvd. intersection to close for 4-5 months for roundabout project

Detours displayed on map; work expected to be done in mid-September

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The intersection of Butler Market Road and Purcell Boulevard in northeast Bend will be closed for 4-5 months for roundabout installation, starting Monday, May 3, city officials said Monday.

This closure, part of the Empire Corridor Improvements Project, will extend for four to five months, anticipated into mid-September.

Local traffic on Northeast Wild Rivers Loop, Cradle Mountain Way, Purser Avenue, Cruise Loop, Jonahs Court and Castle Avenue will access their neighborhoods from Purcell to the north.

The city released a map that shows the new detour routes. Pedestrian and bicycle traffic in this area will also be affected by the road closures.

For more information or for detour routes for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists, go to www.bendoregon.gov/empire. Construction hotline: 541-200-6979.

Also, the city of Bend is releasing a weekly road and traffic report on Fridays during peak construction season to help members of the community plan the quickest, safest and most reliable routes to their destinations. The weekly report is intended to provide information about various projects within city limits that impact public roadways. To receive the weekly report, individuals can subscribe to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at www.bendoregon.gov/enews.

The Empire Corridor Improvements Project is a priority project in northeast Bend that improves safety, transportation options, access and connectivity in the area.