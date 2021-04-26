Housing proposal at River’s Edge Golf Course in Bend upsets some residents
'It's difficult to think you buy a home in a golf community and then they get rid of half the golf course'
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- One half of River’s Edge Golf Course could soon go from holes to houses.
Ryan Myers moved to Rivers Edge in Bend three years ago, so the sport he loved could be right in his front yard.
"We moved here for this reason, and now they're going to change it,” Myers said Monday.
An initial proposal to add 372 homes on 50 percent of River's Edge property has been submitted and reviewed by the city of Bend.
The proposal can be found here, with the City of Bend’s summary here.
The project has not been approved and is still in the early stages, but it appears the new houses would be built where the back nine of the course currently sits.
"It's difficult to think you buy a home in a golf community -- and then they get rid of half the golf course,” Myers said. “It just doesn't make a whole lot of sense to me."
When reaching out to Rivers Edge the golf course manager did not want to talk and the owners did not comment.
Pahlisch Homes representatives told NewsChannel 21 they could talk next week, and in the meantime provided this statement:
"Thank you for your interest in the future of the River’s Edge property. Pahlisch Homes had been anticipating announcing the project within the week but was holding back to notify additional key stakeholders directly in the coming days. We are excited to share more details through a press release, video, and website, which will be launched tomorrow. Our top priorities for this possible project are providing much needed missing middle housing in Bend, enhancing trail connectivity and open space accessibility on Awbrey Butte, and returning as much water as possible to the Deschutes River. Community engagement will be a focal point of planning for the future of River’s Edge, and we look forward to ensuring that this property remains a community asset for decades to come."
If indeed, as the plans indicate, the golf course is scaled back to nine holes, Myers thinks the wrong move is being made.
"Personally I don't see any positives,” Myers said. "I mean, if they don't want to maintain the golf course any more, sell it. Sell it to somebody that might want to."
Under the current plans, Myers' view of the front nine would stay the same.
But if the back nine goes away, his clubs might leave as well.
"I'd probably end up playing somewhere else," Myers said.
Anyone who didn’t see this one coming hasn’t been paying attention. My only surprise is that it took so long.
I’m sure they’ll all be high- to medium-density and be affordable housing.
Riiight.
That’s funny,Sagerat!Your handle reminds me of a PB club that was huge here for many years. Good times!
I wonder how much will be spent on legal fees by homeowners who do not pay for or own the golf course in an attempt to force the owner to leave it as is to protect their view?
I’d imagine they don’t have much of a leg to stand on unless there’s something in their deeds about a perpetual view of green grass.
—–see Mountain High…..
If they live there, they do pay for it though
Not sure how things work in North LaPine but that’s not how it works here in Bend!
How does it work living on a golf course? Lifestyles of the magas and famous always fascinate me
AnonymousKTVZ you are factually, provably incorrect. The River’s Edge Golf Course receives zero dollars from homes on the course, other than greens fees from people who happen to play there.
You make a statement that is wrong.
You are either ignorant or lying. There is no other option. Which one is it?
Get the facts.
If they have a gate theres usually also an hoa, thats how it works at the other country club developments around here
Keep lying.
Name ONE golf or country club development in Bend where the homeowners pay for the golf course (if they are not members of the golf club). Name ONE. You cannot because you are a liar who insists on lying to spread an agenda. This is just one small case. Once a liar, always a liar.
Have you ever told the truth, or do you just spew propaganda?
Awbrey Glen homeowners do not pay for the golf course
Lost Tracks homeowners do not pay for the golf course
Broken Top homeowners do not pay for the golf course
Bend Golf and Country Club homeowners do not pay for the golf course
HOA =/= golf course. Try again, liar.
You sit on a throne of lies.
Mountain High
Tetherow, maybe?
Actually, you are wrong. I agree with your point, but you gave a bad example. River’s Edge is an independently owned property separate from the community and the HOA does not have anything to do with it. Broken Top is a different story. Just recently the owners of the club were going to develop part of course as housing. To avoid that, the entire Broken Top community HOA voted to assess every homeowner to raise the capital to purchase the club. So basically the home owners are now owners of the club. Not sure if they have to continue to pay monthly fees, but they were assessed based on the value of their homes to raise the capital.
Gates and HOA may be linked to a golf course, but not an absolute. Gates and HOAs control the property the houses are on. The golf course is an independently owned property. Gates in the Awbrey community maintained by the HOA have nothing to do with the course or membership.
Oh? You know all the details on their deed and their HOA rules, if any? The reality is there are many people who live “on a golf course” that have no connection to that course and many of those don’t even play the game. But go ahead with your attempt to make someone sound silly.
Which will use more water, the golf course or 372 homes full of Californians?
More like 372 airbnbs owned by californians and filled with bridesmaids from tigard all summer
And if you don’t like that idea then you buy them all up and then you get to decide what to do with them.
Good comment.
I suppose you do have a legit point there.
Extreme disappoint in Pahlisch Homes, they sold us a home last year that advertised living in a golf course community. Now they change the rules and add a massive development with massive traffic. They mention these will be affordable homes, look at their website, homes from the mid-$800,000s, affordable?
I respect anyone trying to come up with an infill plan in a city whose real estate industry is so sprawl-focused, but palisch is about the last outfit i would trust to do it correctly
I was thinking that also – Pahlisch homes and “middle housing” do not equate well based on their history….
With this update we see someone complaining. He suggests that someone buy the course. Why doesn’t he buy the course?
If you buy a home, it is on you to determine what rights and responsibilities you have with respect to your property and your neighbors property. If you don’t pay to maintain it, you don’t get to complain about it.
The surrounding homeowners should approach the current owner of the course and buy it if they want to protect it. Instead, they will spend hours and dollars on lawyers, only to eventually lose since the city has indicated they want more housing. Here come lots of homes squeezed into tiny lots with inadequate parking!
And just think, with some apartments and a useable bus system none of it would even be necessary 🤠
– upset golfers…. it truly is end times
………..as well they should be. I pity folk who don’t get the zen of Golf
Do buddhists even play golf?
From an old school Born in Bendite, This is a shame for all of these elite Californians who came to settle in Bend & expected no changes once they were here. If only they hadn’t told their families & friends about this town they “Discovered” then maybe it wouldn’t have come to this. How ironic, they had to get out of Cali only too bring Cali with them. Welcome to California
is it also a shame for the folks “From an old school Born in Bendite” that also live there??
“Personally I don’t see any positives,” for you, the builder sees $$
If I was buying a property whose value was dependent on the adjoining golf course, I sure would confirm in my deed that the golf course was going to remain in operation in perpetuity. Kind of surprising how naive many of the buyers were. I walk the trail through the golf course year-round and I am always surprised how few golfers there actually are. Last week, when we had some warm days, I saw maybe two or three groups in the 15 minutes that I walked by. I thought that said something about how popular the course is. It is also not maintained to a high level. They kind of do the minimum of unkeep.
Sure glad I got out bid on a lot up there 2 months ago, jokes on the guy who bid 20k over asking and now has houses going in behind him!
Waste of water and Orion Greens suffered the same fate years ago….the course could have been sold for 2 million or so but the development went for much, much more.
We need to build, build and build some more! There are Californians and Washingtonians that must live here. “You’re next” Pine Nursery Park, Shevlin Park and any other green space. Let’s ruin this town as fast ASAP! Get it done voters, you’re doing a great job. Just take a look around Bend things are just getting better and better…….
This outcome was inevitable and everyone here knows it.
