Bend police chief requests larger staff, aims for more transparency

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In his first budget request to the city's budget committee, Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz is asking for an additional eight staff members as part of the department's $69 million proposal.

The department's proposed budget for the 2021-23 biennium requests to bring on board a communications staff member, a detective focused on child abuse cases and investigations, a technician to assist with the new body-worn camera system and an officer focused on the city's growing homelessness issue.

Krantz says they are also looking to add two new school resource officers for Bend-La Pine Schools and Central Oregon Community College. The department plans on having the schools fund 40% of the cost for the proposed staff members.

According to the presentation, the department has fewer officers (137) compared to cities like Medford (148), which has 10,000 fewer residents than Bend.

Krantz says much of the feedback the department has received from the public primarily focuses on a need for more transparency.

"Our community really feels that there's a lack of follow-up, or not knowing what to do after the police come out and respond, conduct an investigation, or take a police report," Krantz said.

He says their proposed budget also adds funding for a messaging system that provides immediate information for people who call for services.

"So if they call 911, they'll get information back immediately on what's happening with their calls, what's their case number, and what to expect," Krantz said. "It also allows for immediate feedback for community members who are recipients of our service, to provide input on customer experience."

According to a 2019 Bend Police study conducted by Dr. Kris Henning of Portland State University, expanding communication with the public to meet population growth demands presented a challenge.

Henning says that since 2017, the department has grown from 94 sworn officers and 28 non-sworn staff to 102 sworn officers and 31 non-sworn staff. After taking into account Bend’s population growth, however, the ratio of officers to residents has changed only slightly, from 1.13 per 1,000 residents to 1.14 (non-sworn went from .34 to .35).

He adds that under ideal circumstances, the agency would have more personnel devoted

specifically to community engagement and public communication.

Krantz added that these new budget goals would align with having better communication and outreach with the community.

You can find the proposed budget and other information at: https://www.bendoregon.gov/government/departments/finance/financial-reports