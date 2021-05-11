New Bend child care, early learning facility step closer to reality with COVID-19 emergency relief funding

Bend

Partnership of OSU-Cascades, COCC, others set to receive $1 million

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) –The Little Kits Early Learning Program, a new child care program planned in Bend, is one step closer to becoming a reality.

On Monday, Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, said he is helping fund the early learning program with $1 million of the funding the state is receiving as part of the American Rescue Plan. Each lawmaker has been given a set amount for proposed distribution.

OSU-Cascades, Central Oregon Community College, Better Together, NeighborImpact, the Child Care Hub and others have worked on creating this child care program for nearly three years, part of an effort to address a child care shortage in Deschutes County, worsened by the recent pandemic's business restrictions.

The program will expand upon the OSU-Cascades child care program, Little Beavs, which was created during the pandemic to address child care needs at a time when some facilities were having to close their doors.

The Little Kits Early Learning Program will be held out of modular buildings at one of the school sites, and is primarily for students and faculty, but will be open to the public if space is available, officials said.

