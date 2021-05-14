City of Bend road construction and traffic report: Week of May 17-23

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Bend's road and traffic report for the week of May 17-23.

As the spring flowers begin to emerge, an indication of warmer weather to come, so too are the orange construction signs, indicating the beginning of a busy construction season. As you navigate your way through the City streets and neighborhoods, please remember to slow down, read the signs and stay on the designated detour routes. Check in weekly with the City on upcoming closures through the website: bendoregon.gov/traffic. Construction season will not last forever, please be patient and remember to drive like you’re in your own neighborhood.

SW Simpson – Columbia intersection – Closed for Roundabout construction beginning May 17th – August. Full closure of intersection with detour. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/Columbia-roundabouts.

– Closed for Roundabout construction beginning May 17th – August. Full closure of intersection with detour. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/Columbia-roundabouts. NE Division Street between NE Division Street and NE 3rd Street (Highway 97 Business) for ADA ramp construction, lane closures along Division Street, 5/3/21 - 5/21/21, 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

NE Butler Market – Purcell Intersection - closed for roundabout construction beginning May 3rd - mid September. This is part of the Empire Corridor project. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/empire.

- closed for roundabout construction beginning May 3rd - mid September. This is part of the Empire Corridor project. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/empire. Brosterhous Road between Parrell Road and Brentwood Avenue for infrastructure installation, single lane closures with flagging, 5/4/21 - 5/28/21, 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

SE Reed Market Road between SE 6th Street and SE Herold Street for water service replacement, single lane closure with lane shift, 4/26/21 - 5/19/21

NW Skyline Ranch Road between NW Chianti Lane and NW Shevlin Meadow Drive for infrastructure installation, full road closure, begins 4/12/2021

McClain Drive between NW Shevlin Park Road and NW Shevlin Meadow Drive for infrastructure installation, work began 11/30/20

Via Sandia Neighborhood Extension Project – Roads closed for sewer main installation with local access, 5/17/21 - 6/30/21. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/city-projects/infrastructure-projects/septic-to-sewer-conversion-program/via-sandia-east-lake-drive-orion-drive-sewer-project. East Lake Drive between Twin Lakes Loop and Newberry Drive Twin Lakes Loop Between SE 15th Street and Newberry Drive Via Sandia between Sky Harbor Drive and Cabin Court Cabin Court between Via Sandia

– Roads closed for sewer main installation with local access, 5/17/21 - 6/30/21. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/city-projects/infrastructure-projects/septic-to-sewer-conversion-program/via-sandia-east-lake-drive-orion-drive-sewer-project. SE Murphy Road between Country Club and Parrell Road for roadway widening and modernization, full road closure with local access and detours, November 2020 – Summer 2021

SW Simpson Avenue between SW 15th Street and SW 18th Street for right of way improvements, full road closure with detour, 3/15/21 - 5/28/21

Newport Corridor Improvements Project – Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to updates in the water main and stormwater facilities. Road closures related to the project listed below. NW Nashville Ave between NW Drake Road and NW Newport Ave for infrastructure installation, full road closure, starting 4/5/21 Intersection of 9th Street and Newport Avenue for infrastructure installation, full roundabout closure with detour, starting 4/5/21

– Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to updates in the water main and stormwater facilities. Road closures related to the project listed below.

Future Road Closures:

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Contact: Kyle Thomas, Construction Manager

541-323-8519, kthomas@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions: Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: bendoregon.gov/enews