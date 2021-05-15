Skip to Content
Large sinkhole emerges in main Arnold Irrigation District canal, prompts water shutoff

Also affects Roats Water System irrigation service

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A large sinkhole has been discovered in the Arnold Irrigation District’s main canal in Deschutes River Woods, prompting it to shut off irrigation service to customers until repairs can be completed.

The sinkhole was found Thursday afternoon, prompting an immediate shutoff to begin work on repairs. A message on the irrigation district’s phone number said it’s not known how long repairs will take, but customers will be notified.

The shutoff also means Roats Water System won’t be receiving its irrigation water from Arnold Irrigation and must shut down irrigation service until repairs are completed.

“Arnold is currently working to repair the sinkhole as quickly as possible,” Roats informed affected homeowner associations on Friday.

