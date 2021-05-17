Arnold Irrigation District grapples with repair of major canal sinkhole, water shutoff

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Amid the ongoing drought, Arnold Irrigation District and its customers are now dealing with a water shutoff due to a large sinkhole in its main canal that emerged late last week.

Arnold Irrigation District Board of Directors President Bren Hirschberger told NewsChannel 21 on Monday they are still assessing how to repair the canal.

The sinkhole was discovered last Thursday in the Arnold Irrigation District's main canal in Deschutes River Woods and prompted a system-wide shutdown.

