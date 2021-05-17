Bend transportation planning agency seeks input on updated Public Participation Plan

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) staff are currently in the process of updating the federally required Public Participation Plan (PPP). The purpose of the plan is to provide a documented process for providing interested parties with reasonable opportunities to be involved in MPO planning processes.

A public comment Period is open until July 6. Click to email comments here,

The MPO will consider comments and adoption on the plan July 20.

Outreach and presentations about the PPP update:

The Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization is the lead agency for regional transportation planning and the decision making body for federal and state transportation funding for the Bend area. The Bend MPO formed in December 2002, when the Bend area reached 50,000 in population.

The MPO works cooperatively with local governments to set priorities for transportation needs. MPOs are charged with maintaining and conducting a "continuing, cooperative, and comprehensive" regional transportation planning and project programming process for the MPO area.