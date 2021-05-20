ODOT homeless camp cleanup at Revere Ave./Bend Parkway to remove fire hazards, people if necessary
(Update: Adding video, comments from ODOT, homeless camp resident)
Camper: 'It's the polite thing to do, because they're allowing us to stay on their land'
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The homeless camps off of the Bend Parkway at Northeast Revere Avenue are set to be cleaned next Monday, but officials say it will involve little to no removal of people, if possible.
Peter Murphy , Region 4 spokesman with the Oregon Department of Transportation, said ODOT will be removing trash and structures at about a dozen camps in the area and will only order people to leave if necessary.
"We find that if we can clean an area and maintain it in that way that we can continue with the way things are,” Murphy said Thursday.
As summer approaches, Murphy says fire safety is a top priority.
"If there's a fire hazard -- and we've heard reports that there are fires -- that's not acceptable next to the highway,” Murphy said.
ODOT plans to clean and remove any safety or fire hazards at the site.
McKinley Morrill, a resident in the campsite area, said he completely understands if any of the objects he owns are fire hazards and need to be removed
"It's the polite thing to do, because they're allowing us to stay on their land,” Morrill said.
Morrill says he has been living at this site for a little over a month, as well as constructing a makeshift home out of spare wood pieces he's found.
He says ODOT has notified him his structure is a fire hazard and will be removed.
Murphy said ODOT has posted signs and gave notice of the entire clean up 10 days in advance.
"So they politely came and notified me and gave me plenty of time in advance and just said they would appreciate it if I just stopped the building and just notified that they'd be taking it down,” Morril said.
Morrill said when they come, he won't take any opposition, actually the opposite.
"I'll probably hop in and help them out,” Morrill said. "I respect them and thank them that they still will allow me to stay here."
Murphy emphasized the goal of the cleanup is to keep the people who live there and the people accessing the parkway safe.
"We don't go in to remove intentionally,” Murphy said. “We go in to remove articles, to remove hazards, to remove potential fire danger."
If anyone is asked to move, Murphy says ODOT is in contact with Deschutes County, the Shepherd's House and Central Oregon Veterans Outreach.
Comments
42 Comments
Not a good idea to sanction a homeless camp surrounded by highways and arterial roads. A pedestrian homeless person is going to get struck and killed by an automobile.
Someone already has died. Not too many weeks ago a homeless guy about 45 or 46 was killed crossing the parkway. His wife was staying in a tent with him in one of those encampments right off Revere. There are homeless people living right by the jail on the elevated section of parkway, And when turning north off Poe sholes, One of the homeless campers came down off of that wooded area in the dark, and luckily my passenger saw them just as they were stepping right out onto Jameson as I slammed on my brakes. Very dangerous to have these campers right next to major arterial roads. For the sake of their safety not to mention those of us driving the cars as well. There are at least five no camping signs right on that abutment where they’re all camping. I don’t know why if there is signs posted no camping, that they get away with camping there? There is BLM land they can camp on and no one would bother them. It’s like all the signs that say stop or no parking or anything else that is illegal, why can they get away with camping where it’s specifically posted no camping? It is confusing when a few miles north is Hunnel road and they could all be moved to hunnell road since they’re providing porta potties and dumpsters! At least put them all in one place if the city is worried about them having access to services, there’s a group where they could have the services brought to them and they would be less dangerous for the rest of us as well as themselves. The rest of us regular folks follow the laws and follow posted signs. I don’t understand how being homeless gives you a right to break the law!? I understand that everyone’s worried about them not having a place to live. But still a lot is a law and they should abide by those laws! Whether you’re homeless or a millionaire you’re supposed to follow the law!
There are also have been court rulings saying basically that govts. cannot remove people from these camps unless they have a shelter for them. It’s not all up to local governments or even state agencies.
There is also the 2nd amendment. That certainly hasn’t stopped our so-called leaders from trying their damnedest to find a way around it. They simply are not trying very hard to deal with the problem.
There are also have been ????
Courts have ruled they can occupy a piece of public ground. They have not ruled they can befoul the ground with their waste and trash. There are valid laws against that and they are enforceable, but are not being enforced. This is a failure on the part of the City.
So fine them? Throw them in jail? Not sure that would go well at all.
Hunnell rd is full. It is a total disgrace that this has been allowed to happen.
They have already been struck and killed.
I literally thought the title of this article was a mistake: ODOT is promising “minimal removal.” Have we swung so far left that we’re worried about disrupting the lives of those who are trespassing, using drugs, littering and causing horrible unsightly messes in our town?? Wow. Unbelievable. Tiptoeing around lawlessness. I wonder if all these liberals will still like Bend as much when it’s full of homeless addicts begging and defecating on the streets, like Portland, San Fran and Seattle.
…and your contribution to help solve the problems and inequities that beset those less fortunate than you would be.. ?
Similar to yours maybe????
My contribution after growing up poor was to serve in the Navy, learn a good job skill, and put it to use. I also live below my means so I am able to save. That way if for some reason I’m not getting a pay check, like what happened for the last 9 months. I’m still able to pay my bills and not worry about being homeless.
OMG!You expect people to live below their means! What a horrible idea!😂 My father who lived though the great depression told me to do that and I took his advice. Subsequently, we have never been without what we need, live comfortably and have zero debt.
How many tents and camp trailers can YOU fit on your back yard?
Pick how many can you fit in yours? Oh right, it’s not your house it’s your aunts and you live in the basement.
Yes, Bend has moved “That far left” It’s all about how it makes them “feel” I just listened to a zoom meeting with the Bend City parking official and every 3 words out of his mouth was “We feel this” “We feel that” Doesn’t anyone know how to THINK anymore? Everything is all about feelings…
I agree. Did you catch Rochelle Walensky last week feeling “impending doom” and telling us she is going to be honest? fast forward 1 week…. oops. But it is what the science says!
Sounds surprisingly close to the time the Republican party was trying to make opinions equivalent to facts.
Feel free to move.
If we move, will that make you “feel” better?
You’re damn right. We do not need to encourage these types of settlements in any way. Has anyone seen the craphole they call Portland lately? Do we really need to see Bend flushed down the toilet? Years ago this tolerant approach would never have been considered. Very sad.
2000 years ago a tolerant approach would have been considered.
These safety hazards include biological waste urine and feces along with drug paraphernalia (syringes). Peter Murphy needs to quit tiptoeing around with his PC descriptions. And while they’re at it ODOT should give’em a ride to the the airport and 20 bucks to pay for the flight to Burbank.
Maybe we’ve swung so far toward being civilized and compassionate that we will, finally, take into account the well-being of those we impact.
I assume than that you have invited several to set up tents in your backyard?
I haven’t impacted any of these lawless folks.
Since we are now providing garbage service we might just as well put in porta-potties as well.
Trash cans and a pick up schedule too.
Might as well…
How about running water and a swimming pool? That would be awesome…..
Totally awesome! Looks like I’ll be moving in soon, and we will be neighbors! See ya at the pool!
These bums are coming from all over the country to stay for Free in Bend. Its only a matter of time before they are everywhere. They don’t want to work, they don’t to follow any rules to live someplace for free. They are flat out bums and don’t give a poop what anyone cares. The litter and poop will continue to pile up. Has anyone on the City Council even walked down to these poop sites. Probably not, they are too busy banning Fossil Fuels on rails.
We’ve seen the mistakes other cities have made. Bottom line is we can be empathetic and kind, and still not allow people to camp wherever they choose. We’re fronting the bill via our taxes, so we get to choose where the homeless camp and where services are provided. Nothing wrong with rule of law either – when people commit crimes they should go to jail. If unsure how to go froward with the homeless issue, just do the opposite of whatever Portland does.
Portland has decided to remove homeless camps and Bend is enabling them even more. Prepare for the deluge from Portland. Thanks to the lunatics running this town.
Stop deleting honest comments you pathetic moderator
It’s an interchange, evict them all. Let the Bend City Councilors open up their homes and yards.
Amen! BL is BS!
i wouldn’t say pathetic he has a line he has to tow with the governor’s office so its a fine line he has to walk on here. news stations have to appear to be on her side, in the red states they’re free to report however they seem fit. At least we arent as bad yet like Michigan where the majority have to paint whitmer in glowing terms or else and besides with the vaccine checks starting tomorrow someone has to try and influence the masses that their rights going away isnt as bad as they think it is ugh
What happened to the one off of butler market exit? That one was cleaned up and people were moved? Portland is even starting to do sweeps again. Why can’t we remove them in Bend? Homeless people are always going to exist but we shouldn’t let them destroy pockets of town like they have been.
Have the “peacekeepers” lend a hand.
They are always looking for ways to remain relevant.
Luke was there last time – supervising!
Bulldoze it clean, get the oversized boulders, and set them side by side so there is no room to camp. As for where these bums can live, there is plenty of room in Shevlin park for them – 454 acres, there is plenty of room in the fenced-off section where Walmart was going to build on Hunnel road – 30 acres (with asphalt, power, and water), there is plenty of room on the closed gold course in Redmond near the airport – 190 acres, there is plenty of room at the State pit on Simpson – 128 acres, so, all in all, there are a lot of places the city, county, and state could allow these bums to “camp” where the city, state, and county could supply water, toilets, garbage pickup, medical services, etc instead of allowing these bums to camp and crap wherever they want. There would be fewer “human” caused wildfires out of control, there would be less travel time for the cops and firemen to respond to overdoses of drugs and alcohol, there would be less response time for the cops for the shooting, stabbings, and rapes, etc. BUT, the city of Bend, The County of Deschutes, and the State of Oregon will only curfew the liberties of the taxpayers who have jobs, work for a living, and have the funds to pay citations, the bums get a free ride on the coattails of the same taxpayers with the City of Bend, the county of Deschutes and the state of Oregon’s blessing.
Can we still blame the Orange Menace?