City of Bend set to begin limited reopening of public facilities for in-person services

But masks will still be required, regardless of vaccination status

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend will begin on Monday a limited reopening of some of its public facilities for in-person services. It said modifications will be in place for the safety of city employees and community members, including a requirement for visitors to wear a mask at all times while inside city facilities, regardless of their vaccination status.

Here's the city's full news release:

The city asks that visitors to city facilities adhere to physical distancing, follow posted guidelines and instructions, and stay home when ill. To help limit the number of people accessing City facilities, the City asks community members to continue conducting city business online or over the phone whenever possible.

Below is information on which City facilities will be open and how to access services:

· City Hall, 710 NW Wall Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

General public inquires will be addressed inside the Permit Center on the first floor of City Hall to minimize public travel throughout the building. Customers and community members with scheduled appointments with staff in the City Manager’s Office or administrative services should go directly to the Administration Office on the second floor of City Hall.

541-388-5505, www.bendoregon.gov

· Permit Center at City Hall, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Public inquiries will be addressed inside the Permit Center. Building, Planning, Development Services and Licensing Permit Center inquires for project or property related questions will continue virtually. Land-use notice signs will continue to be provided in the box outside of the Wall Street entrance to City Hall.

541-388-5580, www.bendoregon.gov/CDD

· Utility Billing, 639 NW Franklin Avenue, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Customers should line up outside using physical distancing markers on the sidewalk. When customers approach the door, they will need to ring a doorbell to request assistance. Only one customer will be permitted in the lobby at a time.

541-388-5515, www.bendoregon.gov/utilitybilling

· Bend Police Department, 555 NE 15th Street, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Note: Police Department reopening begins Wednesday, May 26 due to a construction project.

Visitors to the Police Department should follow signs directing them to the front window when entering the Police Station. Fingerprinting services are not available at this time. For non-emergency matters, community members are encouraged to contact police by phone, rather than in-person.

541-322-2960, www.bendoregon.gov/police

· Municipal Court lobby and service windows, 555 NE 15th Street, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For those who missed an arraignment during the closure or have an upcoming arraignment, contact the court in person or by phone for options on dealing with your citation. In-person court appearances and trials will be set by appointment only.

541-388-5572, press 9 to speak with a court clerk, www.bendoregon.gov/municourt

· Public Meetings

Public meetings continue to be held virtually. Please see the “City Meetings and Events” calendar at the bottom of www.bendoregon.gov for updates about public meetings.

The City facilities listed above will only be open on weekdays during the hours specified.