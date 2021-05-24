Bend’s ‘Pet Parade’ is a no-go (again), but C.O.’s summer tourist season still shaping up as a busy one
'Not feasible to provide a safe, enjoyable community event of this size'
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the summer season upon us, the Central Oregon tourism industry is gearing up for a big bounce-back year.
But events are still getting canceled.
On Monday, the Bend Park and Recreation District said it was canceling the July 4th Pet Parade and Old-Fashioned Festival, for the second year in a row.
The decision came despite Gov. Kate Brown's goal of having 70 percent of the state's population vaccinated and lifting most pandemic restrictions before that date.
Big events or not, visitors are still coming, big-time, as the Memorial Day weekend kickoff approaches.
One Bend hotel told NewsChannel 21 on Monday it is expecting a record summer for bookings.
Here's the full news release from Bend Park and Recreation District:
The Bend Park and Recreation District announced Monday it has canceled the July 4th Pet Parade and Old-Fashioned Festival in Drake Park for the second straight year.
"While the public health situation is improving, district leaders concluded it is not feasible to provide a safe and enjoyable community event of this size," the announcement said.
In recent years, the pet parade and festival have been attended by 6,000 to 8,000 participants and spectators, "and managing a large event in early July would pose challenges," the park district said.
“Community health and safety are our top concerns, as we do our part to evaluate activities that have been put on hold during the pandemic,” said Don Horton, the park district's executive director. “Our staff resources are focused on providing higher-priority services to residents, and those needs in parks, trails and recreation facilities need to come first this summer.”
The Pet Parade is an Oregon Heritage Event, dating back to 1932. Before the current pandemic’s back-to-back cancellations, the only other year the parade did not take place was 1943, during World War II.
“We look forward to resuming these annual traditions in 2022,” added Horton. “For this year, we ask for understanding with the cancellation.”
For community members seeking July 4th celebration activities, family swim will be offered at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, roller skating will occur at the Pavilion, and the parks and trails will be open and ready for families and individuals to enjoy as part of the holiday.
Anti-American witch!
The governor did not make this decision, dumb bell. Also, you’re pathetically weak for blaming the governor for anything you don’t agree with. Did you even read the story?
But she is to blame indirectly. Did you not read the article?
She is not using science and data for her restrictions
It’s pretty sad that you blame everything COVID related on the governor. It’s played out and the argument is not valid, go away.
Get vaccinated! The needle is tiny and your arm isn’t that sore for very long. Don’t hold out until they start putting it in sugar cubes for the people with super low pain thresholds and needle tolerance.
Bend Parks and Rec is an “Anti-American Witch?” Wow, I guess you never know who the quackers are going to attack next.
yes you are!
PETA has been aiming for this result for years.
They win.
Also…July? Lol
What a crock of excrement. I don’t like dogs, cats, rats etc. but for Parks and Rec to cancel this gain is just plain ridiculous. What a bunch of cowards our local leaders are proving themselves to be one again. Safety first my a@#.
Anyone watch the PGA in SC yesterday? No masks, full capacity and no social distancing. No one has dropped dead either.
This “plandemic” is over.
Based on what science? Let’s do it anyways on the sidewalk.
https://accessaa.co.uk/events-no-riskier-than-shopping-initial-pilot-data-reveals/
My badJJHayes99, I meant anti-American liberals!