Bend Police adding second officer to DUII/aggressive driving enforcement team

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Over the last four years, community members have ranked traffic safety and enforcement consistently high in the bi-annual Bend Police Department survey, an officer said Friday in an update on a new enforcement team's efforts.

Here's the news release from Lt. Adam Juhnke:

In the 2021 survey, between 70 – 90 % of community members surveyed ranked distracted driving and speeding as their highest concerns, almost 80% listed alcohol offenses as at least a minor problem and over 60% supported additional enforcement efforts and adding officers to enforce driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII) related crimes.

“The goals of the Bend Police Department are aligned with the goals of our community in ensuring overall safety by enforcing dangerous driving behavior to include DUII enforcement, speeding, and distracted driving,” said Police Chief Mike Krantz.

In response to our community needs, the Bend Police Department started a DUII and Aggressive Driving program this spring. The program works along with the patrol teams in an effort to reduce intoxicated drivers, aggressive driving and vehicle crashes. In 43 patrol shifts, the assigned officer has arrested 48 intoxicated / impaired drivers.

The Bend Police Department is adding a second officer to the DUII enforcement team starting next week.

In 2020, BPD arrested 302 people for alcohol or drug DUII. So far in 2021, BPD has arrested 160 people for alcohol or drug DUII.

It is not surprising that traffic safety rates so high as a priority for our community members, as the consequences of poor decisions of DUII, distracted driving and speeds can have lasting impacts on individual’s lives. DUII enforcement saves lives. Help us save a life by reporting someone you suspect of being an impaired driver to 911.

The consequences for the first-time conviction of driving under the influence of intoxicants is a one-year driver’s license suspension, maximum fine of $6,250, and up to 364 days in jail.

With the Memorial Day weekend upon us, please celebrate responsibly and arrange for a ride.