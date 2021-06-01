Bend homeless issue addressed with new year-round shelter, city campsite policy
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Homeless camps have become a more common sight throughout Bend, as related issues gain greater attention.
City Manager Eric King recognizes the homeless problem and believes the affordable housing crisis is fueling it.
"Housing prices have escalated quickly, and it is creating a situation where those folks who are working and trying to afford a place to live just can't," King said Tuesday.
A new city policy up for discussion at a city council work session Wednesday evening aims to manage and, in some cases, remove campsites along city rights of way, if serious health and safety concerns arise for both the traveling public and people living there.
Some of the issues the policy aims to address include reducing risks of fires in the camps, eliminating unsanitary conditions impacting public health and safety, reducing hazardous materials, including human waste and other pollutants, and meeting legal and humanitarian standards for all people in the city.
Elizabeth Oshel, an associate city attorney, says the city already has a camp they'd like to address.
"I think the first one that has risen to the top as far as safety concerns is at the area of Emerson and Second," Oshel said -- not far from the city's first year-round, low-barrier homeless shelter, which opened Tuesday at the location of what served earlier as a winter warming shelter.
If an area is cleared and people's items are removed from an encampment, the city will store their items temporarily, much as ODOT has after similar actions on their right of way.
"Any personal property that is left behind, the city would then collect and store for a minimum of 30 days," Oshel said.
In partnership with the city of Bend and NeighborImpact, Shepherd's House on Tuesday reopened its 70-bed, low-barrier shelter on Second Street in Bend, with a goal of year-round services for those in need.
David Notari. director of development for Shepherd’s House Ministries, said being able to keep the shelter open year-round not only allows people an opportunity to get off the streets, but also to build social skills.
"Relationships grow, trust grows, and the ability for them to really getting to trust people for the first time really is kind of a byproduct of our presence here," Notari said.
Notari added that the plan for the "low-barrier" shelter (meaning as few restrictions as possible, to make services accessible to as many as possible) is to keep it permanently open, with help from partners.
"We hope to continue to move this all the way through the winter and beyond. That’s the hope, to see it be a year-round shelter,” Notari said.
Shepherd’s House said it will be offering overnight shelter, food, clothes and case management for up to 70 women, children, men and families at the same Second Street location in Bend where the winter shelter operated.
Low-barrier shelters provide unhoused community members with a safer option than living on the street or in other public right-of-ways, and are an important piece of the continuum of services that can help people find permanent shelter and housing, the partnership said.
For volunteer opportunities, visit shministries.org
For more information about shelter services, contact John Lodise, Director of Emergency Services. For more information about volunteer opportunities, contact Ryan Olufson, volunteer coordinator.
Sincere question to the compassionate folks running this place…is there a time limit on stay? Can someone live there for three years?
In a long article about low barrier shelter, the reporter neglects to tell us the crucial information…what is ‘low barrier”? It means alot of things, but basically it means the shelter is asking no commitment from the ‘guest’. You can be drunk. You can be high on meth. You can come and go as you please, etc etc.
So the police will be there daily?
No expectations placed on the residents….the “soft bigotry of low-expectations” is condescending elitism at its finest.
Good folks. Good program.
70 people will have a modicum of safety and stability in their lives now with help to find employment and more permanent housing in the longer term. I think that Shepherd’s House does wonderful work in our community and I am so happy to see this take shape at the site on 2nd street.
Down with bums
Dont be so hard on yourself.
I hope this helps. I have my doubts. What exactly comprises the new policy?
There is a link to the policy in the story. It’s several pages of definitions and processes.
If you build it… they will come.
Like this is going to be the magic bullet that solves the whole issue.
These problems will fix themselves eventually. People will continue to move here and pay a $ half million + for 1000 sq ft houses until no middle and lower class can afford homes and will leave. When there isn’t anyone around to flip burgers, run ski lifts, fight fire, or provide medical care, Central Oregon will not be so desirable for newcomers anymore.