today at 12:39 PM
Shepherd’s House seeking ‘Meal Train’ participants for new shelter

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- You can help feed those experiencing homelessness by providing a meal. Shepherd’s House said Monday it has a critical need to provide a daily breakfast and dinner to those experiencing homelessness, now that it's operating the city's new shelter on Second Street.

They are asking for the help of the Central Oregon community to provide this important service by preparing a meal for the 50-70 individuals that access the shelter.

Shepherd's House Director of Development Dave Notari said this is the first time they have run a shelter during the summer, so they are asking the community to help them out at a time when they aren't used to.

You can follow the provided link to help: BendShelterFood.org

You can also make a monetary donation to support the meal service at:

https://shepherdshouseministries.org/donate-general/

For more information, contact Ryan Olufson, volunteer coordinator, at ryano@shministries.org.

Jack Hirsh is visiting the Bend shelter to learn more about the meal train and also talking with Bend City Councilor Megan Perkins, who is volunteering to provide meals for the service. He will have a full story starting on NewsChannel 21 Fox at 4.

Jack Hirsh

Jack Hirsh is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Jack here.

KTVZ news sources

