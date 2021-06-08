Downtown Bend business group proposes Minnesota Avenue go pedestrian-only
(Update: Adding video, comments by city official, downtown businesses)
Expected to be discussed at June 16 city council meeting
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) --Minnesota Avenue, a two-way street in downtown Bend, could look a lot different in a few years, but not everyone is sold on the notion of a one-block, pedestrian-only thoroughfare.
Ben Hemson, business advocate for the city, says the Downtown Bend Business Association is planning on proposing a pedestrian-only area along Minnesota Avenue between Wall and Bond street at the June 16 Bend city council meeting.
"Really, during the pandemic, we heard from a number of restaurants and building owners in that small corridor, that block, about really closing the area off and programming it in a way where you can extend dining, have events out there -- all that sort of good stuff," Hemson said.
Hemson said he has reached out to businesses who would be affected.
"I think there are some folks who are really excited about the potential to get more pedestrian traffic into their businesses and around their businesses," he said. "And there's others that have, I think, valid concerns around delivery and just vehicle access in general."
Duncan McGeary, owner of Pegasus Books on Minnesota Avenue, said he believes making the area pedestrian-only would stall the flow and movement of the area.
"You're going to remove parking spaces. You're going to basically change the entire movement of downtown," McGeary said.
In recent months, some parking spaces already have been used by adjacent businesses, under the city's "parklet" program, to help restaurants and others facing rough times due to COVID-19 occupancy limits.
McGeary has owned his bookstore for 37 years, and has seen downtown Bend to through its up and downs. And he believes the area should be left as is.
"I've watched downtown come back," he said. "It's done really well, and I just believe we should leave well enough alone."
But another business owner in the same area is excited about the potential change.
Mandy Butera, the owner of Wren and Wild, said if the city and the DBBA can help beautify the area, then she's all for it.
"I think if they do it correctly and they partner together correctly, it can be done in a way that will make everybody happy," Butera said.
McGeary encourages business owners and anyone considering how the proposal might affect the area to do their research before they agree to the change.
"The thing I would ask everybody to do is to go online, check it out," he said. "There's lots of information online about whether this is a good idea or bad idea. whether it works, where it works, why it works."
Comments
20 Comments
Why not use Brooks street as a how to model? Open to cars but certainly dominated by pedestrians. Just like it was meant to be, with interstate highways being the exception and not the model for in town.
Brooks shouldn’t be open to cars. They need pillars at either end of that “street”
According to this piece in Bloomberg, without a plan to include and protect Black, Brown, Indigenous, trans, and disabled people, or a plan to address anti-Black vigilantism and police brutality, these open streets are set up to fail.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-06-08/-safe-streets-are-not-safe-for-black-lives
Correct, far smarter to simply restrict their right to drive like we are restricting their right to vote, love laugh live!
Ped only street is one of the most inane ideas yet.
Why, its one of the shortest (2 blocks) and slowest streets in the whole city already and connects to pedestrian walkways on both ends already
Disrupts the grid system downtown. Will increase traffic on Oregon and to a lesser degree on Greenwood and Franklin. Also the end treatments will be critical to keep drivers from trying to turn into Minnesota.
I agree, I don’t care for this idea either.
The ONE place that 100% should be for pedestrians only is Brooks Alley. Why is this not being talked about? Cars drive down that alley all day long and nearly hit kids, bikes, as well as people walking along the alleyway. This makes literally zero sense! That alley should be designated for pedestrians only!
This is brilliant, let’s make drivers drive further out of their way to get to a business they’ll be able to see but not be able to get to.. More time at stoplights trying to go around the block etc. makes sense to me. Less parking is a super-duper idea too. I’m sure the people with disability issues won’t mind walking a few extra blocks to buy a book or or a dog treat. The owner of one business on Minnesota wrote a very impassioned, common sense piece in the Bend Bulletin this past weekend and it’s worth a few minutes to hear just one business owner’s opinion.
Most people already avoid this street because its impossible to use- you want more parking, closing down these one or two blocks would make room for more parking in fact, the possibilites are endless but I think we all can agree the current setup is a failure
anonymousktvz why are you so smart and not on city council you should totally run!
I look out my window every day at this stretch of road. It’s not a failure but looks crappy with the tents, propane bottles, power cords etc needed to support tent city. Wait until there are a few homeless tents and panhandlers. Parking sucks downtown and the city wants more bikes and less cars, so it’s not getting any better anytime soon. City council will pass this without question.
Baloney. I often use it when needed to get to a business on Bond Street, such as JDub. I don’t want to take a longer route on Franklin and have to deal with 2 more traffic lights.
Great idea. People can bike or walk on most days anyway.
Really? Why do you hate elderly and differently abled people? My mother for instance is one of those people. She is a truck driver that has bad knees and a bad back from driving the truck but you probably do not care about that case either. Oh well I am not one of those people. I am 6’4″ 245lbs and I exercise every day. I would love to see you say something like that to my mother in front of me. Probably never happen though you are probably just an internet tough guy. I doubt very seriously you would say that to someones face. Just my thought. What do you think? Oh I am sorry you probably do not have a brain. I on the other hand will be happy to buy you a plane ticket to come here and see if you have the nerve to say that to someone I know.
Truck drivin mama, i cant decide if thats the new sarah palin voter demo or a just cinemax late night movie? Either way send her over to kevista, i will buy her a shot and work things out one way or the other! Thank you for your service
Not around here. People are too entitled to car use despite the mild climate.
Its not “people” its developers who build unwalkable neighborhoods with zero services and a city apparatus that approves it… its only “people’s” fault insomuch as we in the past, have voted for city councils that rubber stamped such behaviors
This council will adopt this. Absolutely no question about it.