City of Bend’s annual water quality report now online

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city’s of Bend's Annual Water Quality Report, now available online, contains important information about Bend’s drinking water -- everything from water quality testing compliance to water supply planning.

Customers may read the Annual Water Quality Report 2020 online and can also request a printed copy.

The City delivers safe, reliable, award-winning drinking water from two sources and protects customers’ drinking water by routinely monitoring contaminants.

The Annual Drinking Water Quality Report (also called a consumer confidence report) is required by the federal Safe Drinking Water Act and provides customers with important information about Bend’s drinking water, water sources and regulatory monitoring results for 2020.

For more information about City of Bend water or to request a printed copy of the report, contact the Utility Department at 541-317-3000 ext. 2 or visit www.bendoregon.gov/waterreport.