Family Access Network receives $3K grant to assist Bear Creek students, families

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network said Tuesday it has received a $3,000 grant from the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation to support FAN advocate services at Bear Creek Elementary School in Bend.

Bear Creek has a high proportion of low-income students, with 59% receiving free or reduced-price meals; Latinx students, whose families have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, make up 43% of the student population. This grant will be incredibly impactful for FAN’s services at Bear Creek, the organization said.

“It’s inspiring to see the outpouring of support around providing access to basic-needs resources, especially during these trying times. Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation’s funding will greatly assist FAN advocates in their day-to-day work, and we’re so grateful for their support,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN's executive director.

Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation is dedicated to building healthier, more resilient, better connected, and inclusive communities throughout Umpqua Bank’s footprint.

Through grantmaking and the deployment of other charitable resources—both financial and human—they invest in nonprofit organizations, communities, and leaders with the intent of supporting direct-service programming that incorporates a diversity, equity, and inclusion focus. Umpqua Bank believes in making this world a better place, starting with helping their neighbors and neighborhoods thrive every day.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 26 advocates at 62 sites in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of over 8,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties.