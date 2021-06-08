Skip to Content
Published 11:47 AM

Improvements planned for Third Street on Bend’s north end

ODOT says project not in response to any crashes in area

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Transportation is still in the planning stages of its U.S. Highway 20 - Empire to Greenwood avenues improvement project, but construction work will likely begin in the fall.

The $10 million project will address the operational and safety issues on the pavement, caused from severe wear over the years.

One of the items on the list is a new traffic signal at Highway 20 at Mervin Samples Road, where a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night.

However, Peter Murphy, ODOT Region 4 public information officer, said that traffic signal is not in response to any specific collisions, as the project has been in the works since 2016.

NewsChannel 21's Max Goldwasser is speaking with Murphy on Tuesday for an update on the project. Watch his full report on Fox at 4.

Max Goldwasser

