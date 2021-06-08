Improvements planned for Third Street on Bend’s north end

Bend

ODOT says project not in response to any crashes in area

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Transportation is still in the planning stages of its U.S. Highway 20 - Empire to Greenwood avenues improvement project, but construction work will likely begin in the fall.

The $10 million project will address the operational and safety issues on the pavement, caused from severe wear over the years.

One of the items on the list is a new traffic signal at Highway 20 at Mervin Samples Road, where a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night.

However, Peter Murphy, ODOT Region 4 public information officer, said that traffic signal is not in response to any specific collisions, as the project has been in the works since 2016.

