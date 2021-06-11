City of Bend, Deschutes County may jointly fund effort to find, open managed campsite for homeless
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend and Deschutes County are in talks to possibly jointly fund a managed campsite for the area's homeless.
"This is sort of the bare minimum we need to get going right now,” Bend City Councilor Anthony Broadman said.
Broadman is proposing to put $1.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds toward a managed campsite for those experiencing houselessness in Bend.
"I would love to have a place where somebody knows they can camp without having to be moved or asked to move or being in a right of way,” Broadman said Friday.
He is hoping Deschutes County will match the funds.
"I think my proposal of $1.5 million in ARPA (American Rescue Plan) fund matching is simply to get the conversation started,” Broadman said.
The city’s money will come out of the $14 million it received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
City spokeswoman Anne Aurand said councilors have indicated support for the $1.5 million allocation of ARPA funds that will be discussed with the council's stewardship subcommittee later this month and with the council in July. A formal decision on those funds is expected in August, she said.
The county received $40 million from the same legislation, but is waiting on a more concrete plan from the city.
"We haven't reached a formal decision point yet,” county Commissioner Phil Chang said. “I can't say whether or not the county is in on their $1.5 million match plan at this point."
Chang says it's likely the project will happen, but there are a lot of steps that must happen first.
"I would give it decent odds, I think it's a decent possibility,” Chang said. “Really, the land is a bigger challenge than the money, in a lot of ways."
Broadman said the site would have basic amenities, like bathrooms and garbage pickup, and he hopes to work with service providers.
When asked for potential locations for the campsite, Broadman was not able to name a spot.
"There isn't a specific location that's one of those things we're hoping to get out of this matching funds proposal,” Broadman said.
Chang could not narrow down a location either.
"Between zoning, neighboring uses and who else/what other things we might be able to use the land for, there's a lot of challenges with any of the sites that are potentially available,” he said.
Wherever the location ends up being, Chang emphasized the need.
"In my book it's critical -- it’s at the top,” Chang said.
Broadman said he and the city feel the same.
"I think what we all want, whether you're struggling with homelessness or not, is just clear exceptions on how and where you're going to sleep tonight,” Broadman said.
The city is meeting next Friday to discuss the plan further, while the county anticipates to discuss a proposal sometime next week.
The goal is for a campsite site to be determined and available in the next 60 to 90 days.
A proposal for transitional shelter on the southern edge of the city's Juniper Ridge property, which sparked strong criticism, was dropped late last year, as staff cited issues ranging from timing and logistics to feasibility.
Too bad the county sold the old landfill to OSUC.
Use all this money to buy these bums a bus ticket to Idaho.
Send them back to Seattle. That’s where they came from
There are so many businesses struggling to fill entry level job positions. At the same time, we have camps full of people sitting around all day, building up trash piles and making our town a mess. If we had thinking leadership in Bend, couldn’t they get a bit creative and bring the two together with an idea to solve both at the same time? I would like to think that the homeless would jump at the opportunity to go to work and get out of their situation. If not, then plan B and get them out of our town.
Shhhhhh…., you make too much sense for the woke. You get cancelled for that.
Why dont you hire them? you make it seem like they are super motivated and would make great employees.
Sheeesh.
Most of them chose the lifestyle and do not want to work. Some fell on hard times. Use common sense.
There are so many individuals south of three border willing to fill all of those vacant job positions; just open up the borders.
Old Joe more or less already has.
Every other day there is a new handout for those that can’t be bothered to fend for themselves.
You are 100% correct.
You got that right. Billions have been spent nationwide in an effort to solve homelessness and yet the problem is worse.
The liberal government answer is to throw more money at the problem hoping for a different outcome, it’s insanity.
You should go get in on the luxury living, join up, crap in the woods, eat dubious food, take pleasure in all the free handouts, relax laugh at thise suckers with their “roofs” and “dry bedding” those dopes dont know what their missing when it comes to being rejected.
No thanks. I’ll continue to go to my 5 day a week job and not ask others to house me, feed me, wipe my nose for me.
Troy Field. 😝
Great idea! We aren’t going to build anything on it anyway. Close to services, transportation, etc. Bet we could make it look real nice.
Might as well flush all of that money down the toilet.
The Bend city council is a disaster. Absolute morons. These types of actions will only grow the homeless population in our area. When that happens, these idiots will wonder why.
I don’t know that they will wonder. I think they will be happy as seemingly every move they make is designed to encourage and accommodate poverty and strife.
NOT EVERYONE WHO IS HOMELESS CHOOSES TO BE!! I KNOW BECAUSE I HAD A HOME BEFORE THE STUPID COVID MASS HYSTERIA WAS STARTED BY THE GOVERNMENT. IM NOW HOMELESS THANKS TO THEM. AND STOP WITH THE STEREOTYPING THAT ALL HOMELESS ARE ADDICTS, CAUSE WE’RE NOT!! IM A TAX PAYER JUST LIKE ALL YOU HATERS OUT THERE. IM WORKING 2 JOBS TRYING MY DAMNDEST TO GET BACK ON MY FEET AND OFF THE STREETS. MAYBE IF PEOPLE WOULD STOP BEING SO JUDGEMENTAL AND ACTUALLY GIVE THOSE WHO DO NOT WANT TO BE HOMELESS A CHANCE, AND MAYBE BE WILLING TO ACTUALLY RENT TO THOSE LIKE ME WHO DO ACTUALLY WANT TO BETTER THEIR LIVES, THE HOMELESS ISSUE WONT BE AS MUCH OF AN ISSUE ANYMORE. AS FOR ME, I’LL CONTINUE TO CLIMB MY WAY BACK UP ONTO MY FEET. THE ONLY THING KEEPING ME “HOMELESS” RIGHT NOW, IS NONE OF THE DAMN RV PARKS WILL RENT ME A SPOT BECAUSE THE TRAILER THAT I OWN IS MORE THAN 10 YEARS OLD…OK SO YA IT’S A 2002 TERRY RESORT TRAVEL TRAILER, BUT IT DOESN’T LOOK LIKE ITS THAT OLD, I HAVE MORE SELF RESPECT THAN TO TRASH MY PROPERTY. WHAT HARM WOULD IT DO TO AT LEAST SEE WHAT THE TRAILER ACTUALLY LOOKS LIKE BEFORE DECIDING TO REFUSE TO RENT ME SPOT FOR IT? YOU RANT AN RAVE ABOUT THE HOMELESS BUT DON’T WANT TO EVEN SHOW ANY HUMAN COMPASSION TO THOSE WHO ARE DOING EVERYTHING THEY CAN TO FIND A HOME AGAIN!!!
Please don’t use all caps if possible, it can be harder to read. Thanks.
Build it they will come. Instead of doing something to eliminate the problem let’s enhance it. Central Oregon feces hole.
Hahahaha. People have lost their mind.
2/3 times a week now we read z-21 headlines of more time spent by city council of how to throw more money and make things more accommodating for the homeless population. Meanwhile nothing for the middle class. Just the passive message of just keep working and paying those taxes while we never meet to think of any breaks for you, you silly working stiffs….
Compass park in northwest crossing is nice. Big area. Lots of liberals to give handouts. They can even organize antifa campfire songs, give out covid vax, and educate each other about building back better with a great reset while having blm riots in the local hood. Could set up some brewpub tents to charge $7/beer and have a chance to win $1 M for your vax!!!!
As long as the council is intent on spending money, at least have some metrics to see if things get better or worse: what should be evaluated to see if anything good or bad is coming from what they are doing. No doubt police calls in the surrounding area should be tracked and published. Can they track who comes in and then becomes self sufficient in some way? Or is spending money with good intentions all that is necessary. Homelessness is too vague a concept for me to fully get behind it. I can see targeting those who demonstrate some evidence they will leverage the help they get to better themselves. In other words lets not let compassion be confused with tolerance of bad behavior and realize “trying to help” can be difficult to differentiate from enabling.
My God, some sensible, thought-out ideas instead of whines. What is this site coming to?
At Bi-Mart the other day we watched two bums conduct a drug deal in broad daylight. After this first transaction more customers approached the same guy to buy more. It was like feeding time at the zoo. We told the cashier in the store what we just saw. She said it was a daily occurrence and that they have given up calling the cops because they’ve turned blind eye towards it. The stories we’ve read about the lawlessness and decline happening on the west-side of the Cascades has arrived at our back door. And the newly elected woke city council along with our ex-portland police chief are the enablers.
Yeah. no drug deals ever got made in Bend in 70’or 80’s or 90’s when this town was perfect.
How would you know?
Agreed high-speed. It’s often easier to demonize people than to try to understand the root of the problem. It’s easier to provide outreach services, such as trash service, if there is a designated area. Garbage collects because people have no place to legally put their garbage. It is good to have a place to store your food. No refrigeration for food, no shower, no address for a job. Once you’ve dropped into this type of situation, it’s so difficult to get out. Being located next to a road helps people access water, transportation, and food. Camps help some people form security for their things, work in teams, feel a little safer, and create a ‘family’. Some people use drugs and alcohol, but some do not. Addiction has correlation with trauma. Traumatized people ostracized from society, just trying to survive. No legal place to even put your Garbage. No transportation to take your garbage somewhere. If you have even minor record, difficulty getting a job. These are people. Seems we have more heart for abused animals and homeless pets, than people. I’m glad they are trying to help. With housing shortages and astronomical costs, not sure what these folks are supposed to do. How do you even get a bank account? Charge your phone? Protect your things? Make a meal? It’s not like they are watching television all day. Just existing. I’ve never had a single person who was homeless do anything towards me but ask for change. That certainly doesn’t bother me. When I see garbage, I feel sad but I also understand that it is difficult to find a disposal. When I see addiction, I hope they get help but I know plenty of people who struggle and are not homeless and plenty who are homeless who are not addicts. Dulling the pain of your existence isn’t something I can judge.
Lots of old and angry people here to solve problems for us. If we could harness this brain power we might be able to brown one side of a piece of bread?
Hold on Deschutes County quit handing out money that is not yours, you damn well put this up before the citizens of this county. Take the damn bird feeders away.
Drake Park ftw.
Broadman can afford to pander, married to a doctor, living in NW Crossing, far from the icky homeless. And like all good socialists, happy to spend your money.
How much is a campground near Bend with all these services for those of us who have to pay? Nice deal.
Throughout all of US history, the poor have been demonized whether struggling with mental illness, unmarried women with children, people with drinking problems, people who for one reason or other have no family to turn to. Sometimes churches would help, sometimes government, and sometimes private entities. There will continue to be a need. At our best, we acknowledge their humanity. At our worst, we hurt them more and run them off to the next town. Thankfully, there will always be those who refuse to look away. Those who try and help. If one person is helped, it’s worth it. Plus far less costly to house people (hopefully they will eventually get housed) than putting people in jail, foster care, and emergency rooms.
Seniors, children, veterans, the working poor, and people suffering from mental illness… those hurt my heart the most. And yes, we have had people over for meals at our home before. No one deserves to be socially ostracized on top of everything else. Just be smart when helping. Give to outreach charities and try not to judge too much. Drifters will drift on.
Right now people are having to be given handouts to entice them back to work after the pandemic stimulus relief funds were given to so many. A lot of those people don’t want to return to work after a taste of “welfare”…..can’t wait to see what everyone on unemployment does when they realize they have to pay taxes on that extra unemployment received.
“camping” my A$$, this is enabling. If these lazy, dopers want to continue getting benefits from hard working tax payers, when it comes to tramp stamps they receive, require them to perform 20 hours per month community service. Fraud is rampant with tax payers money going to these parasites.
How about putting the camp next to the new ” world class” library? The city is already negotiating with the county to anex that land. It’s perfect! WIN….WIN!
Welcome to Portland, Bend.
Between the City of Bend & Deschutes County this place is turning into a Dump site all over Thank you so much you over paid dimwhits
Excellent convergence of a Federal funding opportunity with willingness of local leaders to put it to good use. Latest Point in Time Count of the unhoused in Central Oregon shows the largest increase in the history of the count. Clearly, there is a need, and it would be the height of Govt. irresponsibility and negligence and cruelty to ignore it. The first priority must be to provide a safe location for people to camp and to receive the services and care they need. Any better ideas on how else to respond to this crisis?
Encouraging and funding the homeless is a stupid idea but it’s not a big surprise.
I guess our politicians aren’t smart enough to see that this is only going to increase
the problem. It will be an endless stream of bums coming to C.O to take advantage of
the great new program…
I have a great idea. If we are going to spend millions making sure that the homeless
have a good place to camp, why not build the camp on Awbrey Butte ? It’s not right to
expect the bums and druggies to live without a nice view overlooking the cesspool
that Bend has become.
How about starting with the basics? If we build this campground will the city start enforcing homeless statutes? Make it big. It’s going to need to be. Then start moving the panhandlers off the corners and out of the bottle returns and public libraries. If they have a nice place to stay it should mean that we don’t have to deal with them around town anymore, right? Something tells me not to hold my breath.