City of Bend seeks to fill Affordable Housing Advisory Committee vacancy

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend is seeking applicants to fill one position on the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee.

Bend’s Affordable Housing Advisory Committee members are appointed by City Council for three-year terms. This Committee provides policy, code and funding recommendations to the City Council in alignment with the goals outlined in the City’s Consolidated Plan.

Committee members are expected to have a high degree of technical expertise in affordable housing development or operation, or services that accompany affordable housing operation, or to have lived experience in poverty or affordable housing. Consideration shall be given to include representatives of the various geographical parts of the City of Bend and to those with lived experience in affordable housing.

Applicants must live in the City of Bend. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021. To apply for the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee to go: www.bendoregon.gov/committees . Scroll down to “Advisory Committee Application.”

For questions about serving on the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, please contact Lynne McConnell at 541-388-5514 or lmcconnell@bendoregon.gov.

For more information regarding the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee visit the web site at:

www.bendoregon.gov/government/committees/affordable-housing-advisory-committee

For more information about the City’s affordable housing programs: www.bendoregon.gov/affordablehousing.