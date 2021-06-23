City of Bend begins Emerson Avenue homeless camp removal as protesters look on

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend began removing tents, belongings and trash from a homeless camp on Northeast Emerson Avenue Wednesday morning, two weeks after the city declared the site a public safety and health hazard and issued an eviction notice.

Police officers closed a stretch of the street at Second Street for the planned clean-up.

Critics upset over the homeless camp removal gathered at the scene to protest the action, shouting at the officers, some with obscenities.

All but one resident of the camp was off the site by the time the clean-up started around 7 a.m. One person was detained later, apparently trying to re-enter the site to use the portable toilet.

Residents were given notice of the camp clean-up earlier this month, as the city adopted a new management policy for camps on city rights of way that pose a public safety and health hazard.

City spokesman Joshua Romero said contractors did a walk-through for an initial assessment and would start removing property, with personal belongings to be stored so the former residents can retrieve them.

