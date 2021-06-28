City of Bend bans public fireworks use through July 9, declares heat-related state of emergency

Bend

Even legal fireworks use can bring $750 fines; Vince Genna Stadium, Pilot Butte displays only exceptions; way paved for more cooling centers

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend on Monday declared a local state of emergency in response to the ongoing extremely high temperatures forecast by the National Weather Service Excessive Heat Warning and the high risk for fire during this summer’s drought conditions -- including efforts to add cooling centers and a ban on all public fireworks use through July 9.

The emergency order, issued as Bend's temperature soared to 104 degrees for a second day, includes mobilizing city resources to provide support services to unhoused community members and the immediate ban on the use of all fireworks – legal or illegal – within the city of Bend.

“This heat is taking its toll on our community, especially those who are unhoused,” said City of Bend Chief Operating Officer and Assistant City Manager Jon Skidmore. “We need our public resources focused on supporting our community and saving lives right now. Allowing fireworks during this drought would create unnecessary fire risk and stress our limited public safety and water resources even more.”

The declaration of a local state of emergency is effective immediately and remains in effect through July 9. It allows for temporary emergency policies to respond to the crisis and preserve limited public safety and water resources.

Responding to Public Health Emergency

The city has been in contact with other local public entities, as well as service providers who serve the unhoused members of the Bend community. That coordination has resulted in opening cooling shelters, but the City may require more flexibility to assist with meeting the immediate needs of the community during this emergency.

Under the emergency order, the city may relax, adjust, or waive any requirements, standards, criteria, or application of the Bend Municipal Code, Bend Development Code, or other regulations for the purpose of addressing the public health emergency caused by this extreme heat.

Fireworks

Professional fireworks displays at Vince Genna Stadium (July 3) and Pilot Butte State Park (July 4) will continue as scheduled. These professional fireworks displays have been approved by the State Fire Marshal and Bend Fire & Rescue. They include plans to reduce the risk for fire and quickly respond to any fire incidents related to the events. The use of all other fireworks in Bend is banned through July 9.

Under the emergency order, use of any fireworks is a Class A civil infraction and carries a penalty of a fine up to $750. The city is asking for the community’s support in keeping Bend safe by complying with the ban on fireworks.

Community members are encouraged to report the use of fireworks via email at fireworks@bendoregon.gov. Use of fireworks posing an immediate risk to persons or property are emergencies and should be reported by calling 911. Response to all 911 calls for service are based on priority.

City spokesman Joshua Romero told NewsChannel 21 the ban on fireworks use apparently is a first for the city of Bend.

Romero also noted that the state of emergency order does not include a ban on the sale or purchase of fireworks that are legal in Oregon, which means "the city is not shutting down fireworks stands."