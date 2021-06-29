NeighborImpact partners with city of Bend for water utility bill payment assistance

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NeighborImpact’s Energy Assistance program has partnered with the City of Bend to provide a bill payment assistance program for water utility bills. This program is aimed toward assisting COVID-impacted households who receive water services through the City of Bend.

Eligible households must meet the following four criteria: must have been affected by COVID-19 pandemic, must have a water utility account through the City of Bend, water utility bill must be in a household member’s name, must meet low income guidelines for 60% of area median income.