On Tap food carts in Bend close down due to heat wave

Bend

Owner of Jackaroo Pies posted on social media about collective decisions to close "due to extreme temps"

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- While some restaurants in Central Oregon are finding ways to beat the heat, with misters and air conditioning, others don't have that same luxury - specifically, food trucks.

In fact, the owners of every single truck at the On Tap food cart lot on Northeast Cushing Drive in Bend have decided to shut down on Tuesday, as temperatures are set to climb into the triple digits once again.

At Jackaroo Pies, employees are instead making food at the prep kitchen on Northeast Revere Avenue. People can still place lunch orders for delivery, but owner Amy Duda told NewsChannel 21 business has been slow because of the heat.

