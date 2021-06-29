Skip to Content
Bend
By
Published 11:59 AM

On Tap food carts in Bend close down due to heat wave

Owner of Jackaroo Pies posted on social media about collective decisions to close "due to extreme temps"

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- While some restaurants in Central Oregon are finding ways to beat the heat, with misters and air conditioning, others don't have that same luxury - specifically, food trucks.

In fact, the owners of every single truck at the On Tap food cart lot on Northeast Cushing Drive in Bend have decided to shut down on Tuesday, as temperatures are set to climb into the triple digits once again.

At Jackaroo Pies, employees are instead making food at the prep kitchen on Northeast Revere Avenue. People can still place lunch orders for delivery, but owner Amy Duda told NewsChannel 21 business has been slow because of the heat.

NewsChannel 21's Max Goldwasser will have a live report from On Tap to show you just how hot it is on Fox at 4.

Business / Central Oregon / Local News / News / Top Stories / Weather
Author Profile Photo

Max Goldwasser

Max Goldwasser is a reporter and producer for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Max here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content