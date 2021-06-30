Bend Jeld-Wen worker arrested, accused of assaulting co-worker with hammer blows

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An employee of Jeld-Wen Windows and Doors in northeast Bend was arrested Wednesday on several assault charges, accused of repeatedly striking a co-worker with a hammer during a brief dispute, police said.

Police were called around 2:20 p.m. to the reported assault at the facility on Boyd Acres Road, Lieutenant Clint Burleigh said.

Deschutes County 911 dispatchers relayed a report that one worker had assaulted another with a hammer, then ran out of the building to evade capture.

Several officers responded, one arriving four minutes after the call, Burleigh said. A limited description was given of the suspect as officers responded, and the first one on scene found the 35-year-old Redmond man in the parking lot as he tried to flee.

Burleigh said the man was not complying with officers’ verbal commands, but officers were able to de-escalate the suspect and took him into custody.

The victim, a 32-year-old Bend man, was taken by Bend Fire medics to St. Charles Bend for treatment of serious injuries, the lieutenant said.

The suspect was taken to the Deschutes County Jail and lodged on six counts of second-degree assault.