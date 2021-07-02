Driver shortage prompts Cascades East Transit to trim Bend fixed-route weekday service

Bend

Will go to 'Saturday schedule' until further notice; recently raised pay to attract drivers

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Due to driver shortages, Cascades East Transit announced Friday it will operate Bend's fixed-route weekday services on a reduced-frequency “Saturday schedule,” starting on Monday and until further notice.

Saturday schedule information for Bend routes can be accessed at www.cascadeseasttransit.com/Bend.

Bend and Rural Dial-A-Ride services and regional Community Connectors will continue to operate on regular schedules and service hours.

A Dial-A-Ride vehicle and driver will be available at Hawthorne Station (334 NE Hawthorne Ave.) during the weekdays between 5 pm and 7:30 pm to provide free rides to customers arriving by Community Connectors who need to reach their final destinations within Bend city limits.

All CET services are currently free to the public (except Ride the River and Lava Butte recreation services) and face coverings are required inside buses and transit facilities.

Route 10 in Bend will be suspended starting Monday, until further notice, as that route does not operate on a Saturday schedule. Route 11 serves a similar geography and can be utilized by passengers to make trips to and from destinations in Southwest Bend.

The following Route 10 stops will be temporarily closed starting Monday, until further notice:

SW Simpson at SW Colombia

SW Simpson at Century Drive

SW Colorado at SW Columbia

SW Colorado at SW Simpson

Shifting Bend’s fixed-route services to Saturday schedules during the week allows CET to maintain geographic route coverage while reducing the number of bus drivers needed each day to operate services.

In it's announcement, CET said it "is hopeful to return to regular fixed-route schedules in Bend in August when additional drivers are hired and trained."

Bus driver positions and application materials are posted at www.coic.org/careers and wages recently increased to $18 per hour.

CET said apologizes for any inconveniences the service changes in Bend may cause for riders.

Visit www.cascadeseasttransit.com or call CET’s call center at 541-385-8680 for service information and updates.