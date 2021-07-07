Family of Bend teen killed in Wickiup Reservoir crash to speak about their loss

Bend

AJ Clough was only one of five Bend teens who did not survive June 28 crash

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Anthony "AJ" Clough, 17, had just received his driver license on June 24. He was getting ready to buy his first car and enjoy summer break before entering his senior year at Mountain View High School.

AJ's mother, Lynelle, and the rest of the family had high hopes for his future, but they will never be able to see them realized. He was killed in a June 28 tragedy, when he and four other Bend teens were in a pickup that crashed into the Wickiup Reservoir .

The other four people in the car managed to escape, but AJ was not as fortunate.

A GoFundMe account has been started in AJ's honor by one of his three siblings, Destinee.

A.J.'s obituary was published Wednesday and posted on the Baird Funeral Homes website:

Anthony J Bryant Clough, also known as AJ, aged 17, entered eternity under tragic circumstances the night of June 28, 2021. AJ was born January 9, 2004 in Lakeland, Florida. AJ’s family relocated to Bend in July of 2006, when he was just two years old. AJ is survived by his parents Rick Collins and Lynelle Clough; and siblings Junior, Destinee, and Maddison; and shepherd-doodle fur babies Bear and Blue.

AJ made a big impact in the Central Oregon community in his short 17 years. He was a caring, kind, and loving young man who knew how to make friends easily and make people feel important and noticed. He was compassionate and always happy to help those in need. AJ was a vivacious young man, full of life and energy, and always ready for an adventure. He very much enjoyed playing sports such as football and basketball. AJ had a goofy side and would often times play pranks on family and friends. It is no surprise that he enjoyed good food and seemed to have an appetite that could not be satisfied! AJ had experienced many difficulties and dark times in his short life, but one thing is without doubt: he was an exceptionally resilient young man. During his junior year, AJ began working at Papa Murphy’s part time while also getting himself on track to graduate from Mountain View High School in June of 2022; he was so looking forward to his senior year and being able to experience all the “senior” things.

Unfortunately, AJ’s dreams and aspirations were cut short. AJ will never get to experience his senior year of high school. AJ had just received his license four days before his passing, but will never have the chance to pick out his first car. AJ will never have the chance to mature into an honorable young man. AJ will never become the inventor-entrepreneur his mother always believed he would become. AJ will never have the chance to meet and marry the lady of his dreams. AJ will never have the chance to become a loving and doting father.

Any and all community members are invited to honor AJ’s memory and legacy with a viewing at 10:00 AM followed by a memorial service at 10:30 AM on Saturday, July 10, 2021 located at Victory Baptist Church in Bend (1034 NE 11th St). Memorial contributions can be made to the family to help with funeral expenses (https://gofund.me/7fe6b40c) or to Victory Baptist Church (https://www.victoryforyou.church/give/)