Show and Tell 2.0: Bend man livestreaming every moment of his life, for six weeks

Bend

'This is one of the most honest things I have done in my life.'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) - Bend resident Ethan McChristian recently made the courageous decision -- some might have another word for it -- to broadcast every moment of his life for a livestream audience for six weeks straight, an unusual project he started back on July 1.

Well, "almost" every moment...

That means you can watch McChristian live his daily life, 24 hours a day, seven days a week on his YouTube channel through mid-August.

So far, more than 1,000 subscribers have spent some time watching McChristian eating, exercising, biking, shopping and even sleeping.

McChristian said he got the inspiration for this project from his friend and former roommate, Michael Gerry, who livestreamed a full year of his life, from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31,2019.

"I really enjoyed the social experiment aspect of Michael's project," McChristian told NewsChannel 21. "It was a lot of fun."

McChristian does have a quick reply to an obvious, much-asked question. He said he won’t show three things – showering, sex and going to the bathroom, so the stream is entirely "PG."

One of the biggest challenges, as you also might have guessed, is technical: getting a signal out in areas with bad cellphone coverage. Just once so far -- while cliff diving, no less -- McChristian said he did lose the livestream entirely, for a short period. But he had a workaround: He was able to record his experience and upload it to YouTube.

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo will be speaking with McChristian over Zoom (naturally) to learn how he's adjusted to living every aspect of his life in the public's eye, and what he hopes will come out of this intriguing summertime project. Her report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.