New road closures, detours on Newport Avenue; bridge to close for resurfacing

Bend

BEND, ore. (KTVZ) -- Construction work on Newport Avenue continues as work begins on a new segment of the Newport Avenue Corridor Improvements Project and crews start a resurfacing project on the Newport Avenue Bridge.

Construction on the Newport Corridor Improvements Project is moving along. Work will begin on a new segment of the project on Monday, July 26. Segment 5 is the area on Newport Avenue from Juniper Street to College Way. Construction for that segment is expected to last through mid-November.

This schedule change helps reduce impacts to businesses and residents while taking advantage of prime construction season weather. The city is postponing the start date of Segment 2 construction and will announce a new construction schedule prior to the start of construction for Segment 2. To learn more about the project, head to: https://www.bendoregon.gov/newportimprovements

Also starting on Monday, July 26, the Newport Avenue Bridge over the Deschutes River will be closed between NW Brooks Street and NW Awbrey Road for reconstruction and bridge resurfacing. Construction is expected to take place during the week, from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., through July 30.

The bridge will be open outside of construction hours. During construction hours, community members are asked to use the detour to the Portland Avenue Bridge.