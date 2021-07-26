Bend Park & Rec plans Saturday hiring event for youth recreation jobs

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With summer camps in full swing and back to school right around the corner, Bend Park and Recreation District is hosting a hiring event next Saturday for its youth recreation job opportunities.

Potential employees are invited to the hiring event to learn more about job opportunities available and to interview on Saturday, July 31, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bend Park & Recreation District office at 799 S.W. Columbia Street.

More than 20 positions are ready to be filled immediately. Opportunities starting in September are also available. At the hiring event, attendees can learn about particular positions, complete applications and participate in on-site interviews. BPRD plans to make job offers on the spot.

“Our youth recreation and therapeutic recreation positions are great opportunities to make a difference in the lives of kids in Central Oregon,” said Sue Boettner, recreation services manager. “While keeping a strong focus on recreation activities, we’re also expanding into STEM education activities, homework support and other academic areas that make this a great time to consider joining our team.”

Openings include:

Therapeutic Recreation Leader – age 16 and up

Youth Recreation Leader – age 16 and up

Youth Recreation Team Leader

“Our recent hiring events have resulted in on-the-spot job offers and we have welcomed new members to BPRD,” said Natalie Broadus-Beard, BPRD Human Resources Specialist. “For people who want more play in their work day, we want to discuss opportunities.”

The positions offer a variety of benefits, which may include paid leave, recreation facility passes and recreation program registration discounts. Working hours vary and multiple shifts are available.

View positions at: www.bendparksandrec.org/jobs.

Bend Park and Recreation District is an equal opportunity employer.