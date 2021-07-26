Still time to apply for new Habitat for Humanity townhomes in Bend

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity wants the community to know that it’s not too late to apply for an incredible homeownership opportunity through their affordable Homeownership Program. They are accepting housing applications until August 2 for their Watercress Townhomes on 18th and Watercress in Bend.

These two-story, energy efficient townhomes include two bedrooms, 2 ½ baths, kitchen/living on second floor and a single-car garage. There will be eight townhomes in total at this site.

People interested in applying for these homes must meet income guidelines for Home Loan approval. This applies to residents who live and/or work in Bend.

Minimum income: $33,000 – $34,760 for 2-5-person household

Maximum income: $48,300 – $65,175.

620 minimum credit score

Partnership Program Applications may be picked up during open hours at the Bend ReStore, Monday – Saturday from 1 p.m.-6 p.m., or online at the Bend-Redmond Habitat website.

The applications are due Monday, August 2, 2021.

For questions, email: homeownership@brhabitat.org

Phone:541.385.5387 ext. 102

About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond. We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our communities through affordable housing. Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has built 167 homes and repaired 146 more, providing more than 1042 children and adults a safe, secure and healthy home. bendredmondhabitat.org 541.385.5387.

The Bend ReStore is a home improvement resale center that accepts and sells a wide variety of building materials, appliances and home furnishings. All proceeds from the ReStore benefit Bend-Redmond Habitat’s mission. For more information, restorebend.org, 541.312.6709.