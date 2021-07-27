City of Bend holds open house on plans to convert motel into homeless shelter

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend recently was awarded $2.97 million from the state-funded Project Turnkey to purchase a motel property and remodel it for use as a transitional homeless shelter.

In an effort to provide a general overview of the city's plans for remodeling the former Bend Value Inn on NE Division Street and manage the new shelter, city staff and service providers held an open house Tuesday evening to meet with community members and answer questions.

"A housing assessment is done," Eagan said. "What are their housing needs, what are their health needs, what are their family needs? That coordinated entry system is what is going to be used to to help prioritize and identify."

