New Italian restaurant in NW Bend offers diverse dishes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- If you're looking for a new Bend restaurant to explore, Bosa Food & Drink is a neighborhood Italian restaurant that opened last Friday in northwest Bend, presently in limited fashion.

Owners of the restaurant at 1005 NW Galveston Avenue expect to fully open in the coming week.

Although pastas are their specialty, the restaurant also features French and Mediterranean dishes.

Co-owners and chef Nate King and Bill Dockter said Sunday that after signing the lease for their restaurant space three weeks before Covid-19 hit, they're excited to finally see things come into fruition.

King said they prize themselves on providing a high level of fresh food.

"It's unique here, just because we have a pasta room where we make all the fresh pasta daily," King said.