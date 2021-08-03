‘Busiest season ever’ in downtown Bend leads to city parking garage complaints
About 1,000 people a day park in city's Centennial Parking Plaza
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Tobi Marx, Bend's Parking Services Division manager, admits there were issues with the newly added parking gate at Bend's Centennial Parking Plaza at the start of the year.
According to Marx, drivers messed with the gate -- and last week, someone drove right through it.
Marx told NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday that this summer has been "the busiest season ever." He said about 1,000 cars pass through the parking garage every day.
The stated justification for putting in that gate was to stop the skate boarding and car racing. I wonder if it acomplished that goal? If not, it should be removed to better utilize the space.
The gate was messed with and driven thru? Oh my heavens, I send prayers out to every Chevy Tahoe with California plates and children driving their Subaru to the top so they can pretend like their in the next Fast & Furious…
In this part of the world, parking is a human right. Affordable healthcare, not so much.