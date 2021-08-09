Popular Bend after-school program Kids Inc. looks to fill 30 staff vacancies

Bend

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- Kids Inc., the popular Bend after-school program, is hoping to find more workers to serve kindergartners through fifth-graders.

The program run by the Bend Park and Recreation District, provides academic support and outdoor recreational activities for students.

Kids Inc. (and child care in general) is in such high demand that slots filled up not long after opening registration.

“They filled up that week, and as slots open, we take people from the waitlist, and we check waitlists daily," BPRD Recreation Services Manager Sue Boettner said Monday.

Boettner said Kids Inc. is the largest after-school program provider and serves 1,100 to 12,000 youngsters.

Typically, between 90 and 100 members are hired for the program. This year, however, Kids Inc. has 30 vacant positions. Boettner expressed that the lack of staffing doesn't make it any easier for the program to extend its scope of care.

“Currently, we have about 300 on the waitlist for all 14 sites," Boettner said.

She also emphasized the importance of finding the right people to join the staff as recreation leaders.

“We hope that we can find some fun, qualified people that want to change kids lives," Boettner said.

For the part time weekday job, Boettner said they’re open to applicants who are high school aged individuals, retirees and others.

“Kids that are in college, maybe young adults that are in college that are maybe going to school to be a teacher, and this is good experience," Boettner said

Selected applicants will undergo full-day training that includes behavior management and activity planning before the program begins.

In addition to offering medical, vision and dental benefits to part-time staff, Boettner said they are also offering higher wages among other incentives.

“You have the ability to accrue vacation, sick (time), and the personal day as well as get those benefits," Boettner said.

The wages have been increased for the three different recreation leader positions.

The Rec 1 position increased from $12 to $14.33 an hour, the Rec 2 position increased from $14.33 to $15.66 and the Rec 3 position increased from $16.91 to $18.26.

Boettner plans to haold a job fair in the near future to get staff positions filled.