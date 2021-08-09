Report of man threatening with gun at Hunnell Road homeless camp leads to charges

Bend

No gun found; resident charged with menacing, disorderly conduct

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A report of one man threatening another with a handgun brought Bend police and the city’s SWAT team to the Hunnell Road homeless encampment Monday morning. Though no gun was found, a man was charged with menacing and disorderly conduct.

Police were dispatched around 11:35 a.m. to Hunnell Road near Cooley Road for a 60-year-old man who reportedly had a handgun and was threatening a 45-year-old man over property, Lt. Juli McConkey said, adding that both men live in the area and know each other.

Officers and members of the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team arrived with an armored vehicle and contacted the suspect nearby, taking him into custody, McConkey said.

A second witness also gave information that the suspect was in possession of a handgun, but officers searched the area and did not find one, the lieutenant said.

No injuries were reported.

Due to COVID-19 protocols at the Deschutes County Jail, the suspect was issued a citation for menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct.