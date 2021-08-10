‘It’s a sign of the times’: Joint Bend job fair yields ‘minimal’ results

Bend

St. Charles, Express Employment looking to fill 1,000+ combined jobs; only 15 people showed up

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The staff shortage continues to plague several industries nationwide, and in Central Oregon. St. Charles Health Systems and Express Employment Professionals held a joint job fair in Bend to help curb the issue, but the number of people who showed up fell well short of their goal.

One of the prospective employees who showed up was Karen Miller. For her and her husband, it’s been an unexpected last year and a half.

They were both laid off from their jobs at an office supply store in Bend at the start of the pandemic.

“It was supposed to be a temporary type layoff,” Miller said. “We were hoping to get hired back on. Unfortunately, that didn't happen."

In the meantime, the Miller's have been collecting unemployment benefits from the federal government. Like many folks, those benefits have been, well, beneficial.

“I'm thinking, 'I'm making a lot more money now than I was working, so I might as well take advantage of that as long as I can,’” Miller told NewsChannel 21 Tuesday. “Well, now the end is near. Now it's time to get back out there."

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is scheduled to end in just a few weeks on Sept. 4. That's why the joint job fair in Bend by St. Charles and Express Employment seemed to come at the perfect time.

The two companies have more than 1,000 available positions combined. The job fair was supposed to play a major role in reducing that number, but the numbers did not exactly meet their needs.

Trevor Janeck, the talent acquisition manager for St. Charles, said, "To be able to account for a deficit like that, we would need 400-500 people, and hiring about half of those people to make a solid dent."

Karen Turner, the managing director for Express Employment Professionals, said only fifteen people showed up to the job fair in its first five hours.

With that small of a turnout, Janeck said Tuesday's job fair will have a 'minimal' impact.

“We were hoping for a little bit more traction, more candidates coming through. I think what we're seeing right now is an indication of the times that we're in. The labor pool is short. We don't have a lot of available people to work in many of our entry and mid-level jobs."

Janeck added the health care and affordable housing issues in Central Oregon are working against employers as well.

However, that's not stopping Miller from exploring her options. “It's time to get back out there,” Miller said. “Plus, I'm getting a little bored."