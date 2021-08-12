Bend-La Pine Schools set ‘Winnie the Pooh’ bus safety events

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- New Bend-La Pine Schools bus riders, kindergarten students and their families are invited to learn about bus safety and take a spin on a school bus during the Winnie the Pooh School Bus Safety programs at Bend Transportation Department’s Bus Center.

During the events, families will watch a short movie featuring Winnie the Pooh, learn about the rules of bus riding and ride a bus together.

Masks are required during the sessions.



The one-hour sessions take place at 501 SE Second St., Bend (at the corner of Second and Wilson avenues in Bend).

Thursday, Aug. 19, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 20, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

“We look forward to the Winnie the Pooh events each year, where we get to meet Bend-La Pine Schools’ newest bus riders and show them how to safely ride our buses,” said Kim Crabtree, Director of Transportation. “Our goal is to develop confident bus riders who will be ready to start riding the bus in September, and to show the safety features of our buses to parents and help them feel confident about their students riding the bus.”

At the events, students learn how to cross the street safely, line up to wait for the bus and about behavior expectations while riding the bus. The event is aimed at kindergarten students and any students who are unfamiliar with bus safety. A Spanish-speaking staff member will be available during all sessions.

For more information on the Winnie the Pooh School Bus Safety Program, contact 541-355-5702. For more information about transportation, visit our School Buses webpage.

As part of an effort to make bus routes more efficient and increase safety, parents and guardians must register their students to ride the bus this year. Please register at bls.fyi/ridingthebus.