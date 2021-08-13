City of Bend road and traffic report: Week of August 16-22

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Bend's road and traffic report for the week of August 16-22.

We’re now in the middle of construction season! As you navigate your way through the City streets and neighborhoods, please remember to slow down, read the signs and stay on the designated detour routes. Check in weekly with the City on upcoming closures through the website: bendoregon.gov/traffic. Construction season will not last forever, please be patient and remember to drive like you’re in your own neighborhood.

SW Simpson – Columbia intersection – Closed for Roundabout construction beginning May 17th – August. Full closure of intersection with detour. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/Columbia-roundabouts.

NW Jamison Street between Empire Avenue and Halfway Road for work related to the CSEP project, single lane closures with flagging, begins 7/28/21

SW Mt Washington Drive between Mountaineer Way and SW Chandler Ave for ROW improvements, single lane closure with flagging, 8/11/21 - 9/15/21, 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Pump Station Decommissioning - This project will decommission the Tri-Peaks, Shire, and Desert Skies Pump Stations. Full road closures with local access only on affected streets beginning on 7/19/21. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/city-projects/what-s-being-built/pump-station-decommissioning-phase-3. Clairaway Avenue between 27th Street and Daly Estates Drive Daly Estates Drive between Clairaway Avenue and the desert skies pump station Brosterhous Road between Parrell Road and Karch Drive for work related to a pump station decommissioning, single lane closure with flagging, 8/26/21

- This project will decommission the Tri-Peaks, Shire, and Desert Skies Pump Stations. Full road closures with local access only on affected streets beginning on 7/19/21. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/city-projects/what-s-being-built/pump-station-decommissioning-phase-3. NW Silver Buckle Road – As part of the Rimrock Pump Stations Improvement project, full road closure during work hours 7 am – 6:30 pm. Roadway to be fully reopened at end of each workday and intermittently opened during each workday at 10 am and 2 pm; 7/19/2021 - 11/19/2021.

– As part of the Rimrock Pump Stations Improvement project, full road closure during work hours 7 am – 6:30 pm. Roadway to be fully reopened at end of each workday and intermittently opened during each workday at 10 am and 2 pm; 7/19/2021 - 11/19/2021. Intersection of SE 15th Street and SE Caldera Drive for roundabout construction, full intersection closure with detour (shoofly road constructed), 7/14/21 - 9/10/21

NW Crossing Farmers Market – special event occurring every Saturday 6/5/21 - 10/16/21. Multiple road closures related to event (listed below). NW Crossing Drive between Mount Washington Drive and NW Crossing Drive (Circle) NW John Freemont between NW Ordiway Avenue and NW Fort Clatsop Street NW Fort Clatsop Street between NW Ordway Avenue and NW John Freemont Street

NE Butler Market – Purcell Intersection - Closed for roundabout construction beginning May 3rd - mid September. This is part of the Empire Corridor Improvements Project. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/empire.

- Closed for roundabout construction beginning May 3rd - mid September. This is part of the Empire Corridor Improvements Project. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/empire. NW Skyline Ranch Road between NW Chianti Lane and NW Shevlin Meadow Drive for infrastructure installation, full road closure, 4/12/21 - 8/30/21

Via Sandia Neighborhood Extension Project – Roads closed for Sewer main installation with local access, 5/17/21 - 8/31/21. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/city-projects/infrastructure-projects/septic-to-sewer-conversion-program/via-sandia-east-lake-drive-orion-drive-sewer-project. Orion Drive between Reed Market Road and Perrigan Drive (7/19/21 - 8/31/21)

Newport Corridor Improvements Project – Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to updates in the water main and stormwater facilities. Road closures related to the project listed below. NW Nashville Ave between NW Drake Road and NW Newport Ave for infrastructure installation, full road closure, 4/5/21 - 8/17/21 Intersection of 9th Street and Newport Avenue for infrastructure installation, full roundabout closure with detour, 4/5/21 - 9/3/21 Newport Avenue between NW College Way and NW Juniper Street, full closure with detour, 8/2/21 - Late November

– Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to updates in the water main and stormwater facilities. Road closures related to the project listed below.

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Contact: Dustin Elmore, Assistant City Engineer

541-317-3029, delmore@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions: Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: bendoregon.gov/enews